BigPanda and Datadog Form Partnership for Integration and Go-to-Market

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda, Inc., provider of the first Event Correlation and Automation platform powered by AIOps, today announced it has teamed with Datadog, the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, to invest in a go-to-market partnership to create a comprehensive solution for monitoring, analytics and incident management. The partnership includes powerful new integrations for out-of-the-box data-sharing between the two platforms, including alert, topology and change data.



The integration provides support for all eight of Datadog's monitoring tools, and it’s the first integration to utilize Datadog's rich topology datasets out of the box. Datadog will offer an in-product "integration tile" to make integration with BigPanda fast and intuitive, allowing users to feed machine learning-driven root-cause changes back to Datadog.

"Event correlation and automation is now simpler on Datadog’s platform," said Ilan Rabinovitch, Vice President for Product and Community, Datadog. "With information collected from service dependencies through Datadog APM, BigPanda is able to detect incidents and isolate infrastructure or application changes that may have led to an incident.”

For Datadog users, BigPanda allows them to correlate alerts collected from all Datadog monitoring modules, including Infrastructure, Log Management, and APM. BigPanda also gives Datadog users the ability to collect alerts from other third-party tools along with Datadog alerts into context-rich incidents. This significantly reduces alert noise in users' environments while reducing Mean Time To Respond (MTTR) and other MTTx metrics.

For BigPanda users, the integration lets them tap into Datadog's new service-to-service topology map to drive event enrichment, correlation, impact analysis and prioritization. Combined with CMDB data ingested from IT Service Management systems, this integration allows users to visualize the relationship between services in Datadog and other services.

For joint customers such as United Airlines, the BigPanda and Datadog alliance ensures their ability to unlock additional value as the companies introduce new technology integrations that deliver on United’s mission to serve the needs of their customers in today's world and maintain IT service excellence their customers expect.

“There is great synergy between BigPanda and Datadog because we are both modern platforms built for the modern enterprise and the technology stacks that go along with that,” said Elik Eizenberg, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer for BigPanda. “We are both SaaS-native, cloud-native solutions built to deploy quickly and scale easily in today’s always-evolving IT environments. The market demand made this a no-brainer for us to invest in from the technology side, and we are already seeing tremendous results from the partnership.”

Why BigPanda

BigPanda helps businesses prevent and resolve IT outages with their platform for Event Correlation and Automation, powered by AIOps. Without BigPanda, IT Ops and DevOps teams struggle with manual and reactive incident response capabilities that are badly suited for the scale, complexity and velocity of modern IT environments. This results in painful outages, unhappy customers, growing IT headcount and the inability to focus on innovation.

Fortune 500 enterprises such as Intel, Cisco, United, Nike, Marriott and Expedia rely on BigPanda to prevent outages, reduce costs, and give their teams time back for digital transformation. BigPanda helps organizations take a giant step towards Autonomous IT Operations by turning IT noise into insights and manual tasks into automated actions. BigPanda is backed by top-tier investors including Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Battery Ventures, Greenfield Partners and Insight Partners. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers’ entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

