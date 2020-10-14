Vitalograph Launch Powerful New In2itive e-Diary for Global Clinical Trials

/EIN News/ --



Next generation eCOA device with integrated respiratory assessment

Vitalograph are delighted to announce that their most powerful ever In2itive e-Diary is now available for global clinical trials, offering the ideal solution for respiratory endpoint studies.

The new In2itiveTM e-Diary is a robust handheld medical device with touchscreen for eCOA data gathering.

Using Vitalograph’s proven Fleisch Pneumotachograph flowhead, it provides accurate measurement of respiratory endpoints in clinic or for home monitoring.

Features

Easy to use with large, high resolution, responsive touch screen.

Live spirometry feedback promotes high quality, reliable data.

Integrated training modules provide technique reminders supporting compliance and data quality.

Alerts, reminders, and workflows are fully customizable to fit study protocols.

Pre validated for a range of e-PROs to cover respiratory endpoints and health status.

Date/time stamps ensuring data integrity.

Secure end-to-end encrypted data transmission.

Fully integrated wireless communications (cellular/mobile) allow automatic secure transmission of data to the study web portal. Uploaded data is available for instant review, giving remote insight into site

and subject performance. The In2itive e-Diary is a fully validated class II (USA) / IIa (EU) medical device, meeting or exceeding all technical requirements for cyber-security and data protection.

The new device meets the performance requirements of ISO 23747 (peak flow), ISO 26782 (volumes) and adheres to guidance in the ATS/ERS joint 2019 technical statement on the standardization of spirometry.

About Vitalograph

Vitalograph is a global leader in respiratory diagnostic devices, clinical trial services and medical equipment servicing.

With a pioneering heritage of excellence spanning half a century, Vitalograph continues to make valuable contributions to effective medical care and enhanced quality of life.

Watch the In2itive e-Diary video here

Press contact | Helen Venn | helen.venn@vitalograph.co.uk

