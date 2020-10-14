Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 949 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,110 in the last 365 days.

Vitalograph Launch Powerful New In2itive e-Diary for Global Clinical Trials

/EIN News/ --

Next generation eCOA device with integrated respiratory assessment

Vitalograph are delighted to announce that their most powerful ever In2itive e-Diary is now available for global clinical trials, offering the ideal solution for respiratory endpoint studies.

The new In2itiveTM e-Diary is a robust handheld medical device with touchscreen for eCOA data gathering.
Using Vitalograph’s proven Fleisch Pneumotachograph flowhead, it provides accurate measurement of respiratory endpoints in clinic or for home monitoring.

Features 

  • Easy to use with large, high resolution, responsive touch screen.
  • Live spirometry feedback promotes high quality, reliable data.
  • Integrated training modules provide technique reminders supporting compliance and data quality.
  • Alerts, reminders, and workflows are fully customizable to fit study protocols.
  • Pre validated for a range of e-PROs to cover respiratory endpoints and health status.
  • Date/time stamps ensuring data integrity.
  • Secure end-to-end encrypted data transmission.

Fully integrated wireless communications (cellular/mobile) allow automatic secure transmission of data to the study web portal. Uploaded data is available for instant review, giving remote insight into site
and subject performance. The In2itive e-Diary is a fully validated class II (USA) / IIa (EU) medical device, meeting or exceeding all technical requirements for cyber-security and data protection.

The new device meets the performance requirements of ISO 23747 (peak flow), ISO 26782 (volumes) and adheres to guidance in the ATS/ERS joint 2019 technical statement on the standardization of spirometry.

About Vitalograph

Vitalograph is a global leader in respiratory diagnostic devices, clinical trial services and medical equipment servicing.
With a pioneering heritage of excellence spanning half a century, Vitalograph continues to make valuable contributions to effective medical care and enhanced quality of life.

Watch the In2itive e-Diary video here                                                                                                                         

Press contact | Helen Venn | helen.venn@vitalograph.co.uk

Attachment

You just read:

Vitalograph Launch Powerful New In2itive e-Diary for Global Clinical Trials

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.