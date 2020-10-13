Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wisconsin: Vote Early, Vote Today

Your vote matters and here’s how to cast it in Wisconsin.

  • If you are not already registered, you can register and vote on the same day (except for Oct 31 and Nov 1).
  • Bring your photo ID with you. If you don’t have one of the listed photo IDs, you can get one for free at the DMV, even if you don’t have all of the documents, like your birth certificate.

For early vote times in other locations, contact your municipal clerk.

Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times
Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 8am – 5pm daily
Beloit City Hall 100 State St, Beloit, WI 53511 Saturday, October 24, 2020 8am – 4pm
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020 8am – 5pm daily
Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times
Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Thursday, October 22, 2020 7am-6pm daily
Friday, October 23, 2020 7am-5pm
Eau Claire Elections Office, 203 S. Farwell St. Eau Claire, WI 54701 Saturday, October 24, 2020 9am-4pm
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Thursday, October 29, 2020 7am-6pm daily
Friday, October 30, 2020 7am-5pm
Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times
Tuesday, October 20, 2020 8am-4:30pm
Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Thursday, October 22, 2020 8am-6:30pm daily
Friday, October 23, 2020 8am-4:30pm
Green Bay 100 N Jefferson St, Green Bay, WI 54301 Saturday, October 24, 2020 10am-4pm
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Tuesday, October 27, 2020 8am-4:30pm daily
Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Thursday, October 29, 2020 8am – 6:30pm daily
Friday, October 30, 2020 (last day to register in Clerk’s office prior to election) 8am-5pm
Saturday, October 31, 2020 (voting only; if you need to register you will need to go to the polling location on election day) 10am-4pm
Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times
Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 7:30am- 4:30pm daily
Janesville Janesville City Hall 18 N. Jackson St. Janesville, WI 53548 Monday, October 26, 2020 – Thursday, October 29, 2020 7:30am- 4:30pm daily
Friday, October 30, 2020 7:30am- 5pm
Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times
Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 8am- 4:30pm daily
Saturday, October 24, 2020 8am – 4pm
Kenosha Kenosha City Hall Sunday, October 25, 2020 12pm – 4pm
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020 8am- 4:30pm daily
Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times
La Crosse City Hall 2nd Floor 400 La Crosse St. La Crosse, WI 54601 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 8:30am-5pm daily
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Friday, October 30,2020 8:30am- 5pm daily
Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times
Menomonie City Hall 800 Wilson Avenue, 3rd floor Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 8:30am- 4pm daily
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Friday, October 30,2020 8:30am- 4pm daily
Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times
Racine TBA TBA TBA
Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times
Milwaukee Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building, 841 N Broadway, Room 102, Milwaukee, WI 53202 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 8am-7pm daily
Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020 10am-4pm daily
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020 8am-7pm daily
Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020 10am-4pm daily
Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times
Milwaukee Midtown Center, 5700 W Capitol Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53216 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 8am-7pm daily
Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020 10am-4pm daily
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020 8am-7pm daily
Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020 10am-4pm daily
Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times
Milwaukee Zablocki Library, 3501 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 8am-7pm daily
Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020 10am-4pm daily
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020 8am-7pm daily
Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020 10am-4pm daily
Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times
Milwaukee Bay View Library, 2566 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 7am-1pm
Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020 10am-4pm daily
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Tuesday, October 27, 2020 7am-1pm daily
Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020 1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020 10am-4pm daily
Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times
Milwaukee Cannon Park Pavilion, 303 N 95th St, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 7am-1pm
Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020 10am-4pm daily
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Tuesday, October 27, 2020 7am-1pm daily
Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020 1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020 10am-4pm daily
Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times
Milwaukee Clinton Rose Senior Center, 3045 N Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53212 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 7am-1pm
Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020 10am-4pm daily
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Tuesday, October 27, 2020 7am-1pm daily
Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020 1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020 10am-4pm daily
Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times
Milwaukee East Library, 2320 N Cramer St, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 7am-1pm
Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020 10am-4pm daily
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Tuesday, October 27, 2020 7am-1pm daily
Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020 1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020 10am-4pm daily
Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times
Milwaukee Good Hope Library, 7717 W Good Hope Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53223 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 7am-1pm
Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020 10am-4pm daily
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Tuesday, October 27, 2020 7am-1pm daily
Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020 1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020 10am-4pm daily
Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times
Milwaukee Mitchell Street Library, 906 W Historic Mitchell St, Milwaukee, WI 53204 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 7am-1pm
Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020 10am-4pm daily
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Tuesday, October 27, 2020 7am-1pm daily
Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020 1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020 10am-4pm daily
Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times
Milwaukee Tippecanoe Library, 3912 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 7am-1pm
Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020 10am-4pm daily
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Tuesday, October 27, 2020 7am-1pm daily
Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020 1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020 10am-4pm daily
Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times
Milwaukee Villard Square Library, 5190 N 35th St, Milwaukee, WI 53209 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 7am-1pm
Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020 10am-4pm daily
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Tuesday, October 27, 2020 7am-1pm daily
Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020 1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020 10am-4pm daily
Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times
Milwaukee Washington Park Library, 2121 N Sherman Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53208 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 7am-1pm
Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020 10am-4pm daily
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Tuesday, October 27, 2020 7am-1pm daily
Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020 1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020 10am-4pm daily
Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times
Milwaukee University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Student Union, 2200 E Kenwood Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 10am-3pm daily
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020 10am-3pm daily

Beloit (2 dropboxes) Location(s): City Hall: 100 State St, Beloit, WI 53511

  • City Hall (outside in the round-about)
  • City Hall (ground floor)

Times: Accessible 24/7 for all

Eau Claire (4 dropboxes) Location(s):

  • Clairmont
  • Birk Street
  • Mall Drive
  • City Hall on Grand Avenue

Times: Accessible 24/7 for all

Green Bay Location(s): City Hall: 100 N Jefferson (In the parking lot at the backdoor) Time: Accessible 24/7 for all

Janesville Location(s): Outside of City Hall’s door: Janesville City Hall 18 N. Jackson St. Janesville WI 53548 Time: Accessible 24/7 for all

Kenosha  Location(s):

  • Kenosha Municipal Building: 625 52nd St, Kenosha, WI 53140
  • Northside Library: 1500 27th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53140
  • Kenosha Transit Facility: 724 54th St, Kenosha, WI 53140
  • Kenosha Water Utility: 4401 Green Bay Rd, Kenosha, WI 53144
  • Southwest Library: 7979 38th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142
  • Uptown Library: 2419 63rd St, Kenosha, WI 53143

Times: Accessible 24/7 for all

La Crosse  Location(s): City Hall Parking lot (Green box) City Hall 2nd Floor 400 La Crosse St. La Crosse, WI 54601 Time: Accessible 24/7 for all

Menomonie  Location(s): TBD Time: Accessible 24/7 for all

Racine  Location(s):

  • More boxes are coming 
  • City Hall: 730 Washington Avenue Room 103 (Red box on the Northside/6th street)

Time: Accessible 24/7 for all

Milwaukee  Location:

  • Atkinson Library, 1960 W Atkinson Ave
  • Bay View Library, 2566 S Kinnickinnic Ave
  • Capitol Library, 3969 N 74th St
  • Center Street Library, 2727 W Fond du Lac Ave
  • Central Library, 814 W Wisconsin Ave
  • City Hall Complex, 200 E Wells Street (on east side Market St, between City Hall and Zeidler)
  • East Library, 2320 N Cramer St
  • Election Commission Warehouse, 1901 S Kinnickinnic Ave
  • Good Hope Library, 7715 W Good Hope Rd
  • Martin Luther King Library, 310 W Locust St
  • Mitchell Street Library, 906 W Historic Mitchell St
  • Tippecanoe Library, 3912 S Howell Ave
  • Villard Square Library, 5190 N 35th St
  • Washington Park Library, 2121 N Sherman Blvd
  • Zablocki Library, 3501 W Oklahoma Ave

Time: Accessible 24/7 up until 8pm on election day

For drop box information in other locations, contact your municipal clerk.

