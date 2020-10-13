Wisconsin: Vote Early, Vote Today

Your vote matters and here’s how to cast it in Wisconsin.
If you are not already registered,
you can register and vote on the same day (except for Oct 31 and Nov 1). Bring your
photo ID with you. If you don’t have one of the listed photo IDs, you can get one for free at the DMV, even if you don’t have all of the documents, like your birth certificate.
For early vote times in other locations,
contact your municipal clerk.
Municipality
Location(s)
Date(s)
Times
Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020
8am – 5pm daily
Beloit
City Hall
100 State St,
Beloit, WI 53511 Saturday, October 24, 2020
8am – 4pm
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020
8am – 5pm daily
Municipality
Location(s) Date(s)
Times
Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Thursday, October 22, 2020
7am-6pm daily
Friday, October 23, 2020
7am-5pm
Eau Claire
Elections Office,
203 S. Farwell St.
Eau Claire, WI 54701 Saturday, October 24, 2020
9am-4pm
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Thursday, October 29, 2020
7am-6pm daily
Friday, October 30, 2020
7am-5pm
Municipality
Location(s) Date(s)
Times
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
8am-4:30pm
Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Thursday, October 22, 2020
8am-6:30pm daily
Friday, October 23, 2020
8am-4:30pm
Green Bay
100 N Jefferson St, Green Bay, WI 54301 Saturday, October 24, 2020
10am-4pm
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Tuesday, October 27, 2020
8am-4:30pm daily
Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Thursday, October 29, 2020
8am – 6:30pm daily
Friday, October 30, 2020 (last day to register in Clerk’s office prior to election)
8am-5pm
Saturday, October 31, 2020 (voting only; if you need to register you will need to go to the polling location on election day)
10am-4pm
Municipality
Location(s) Date(s)
Times
Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020
7:30am- 4:30pm daily
Janesville
Janesville City Hall
18 N. Jackson St. Janesville, WI 53548 Monday, October 26, 2020 – Thursday, October 29, 2020
7:30am- 4:30pm daily
Friday, October 30, 2020
7:30am- 5pm
Municipality
Location(s) Date(s)
Times
Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020
8am- 4:30pm daily
Saturday, October 24, 2020
8am – 4pm
Kenosha
Kenosha City Hall Sunday, October 25, 2020
12pm – 4pm
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020
8am- 4:30pm daily
Municipality
Location(s) Date(s)
Times
La Crosse
City Hall
2nd Floor
400 La Crosse St. La Crosse, WI 54601
Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020
8:30am-5pm daily
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Friday, October 30,2020
8:30am- 5pm daily
Municipality
Location(s) Date(s)
Times
Menomonie
City Hall
800 Wilson Avenue, 3rd floor
Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020
8:30am- 4pm daily
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Friday, October 30,2020
8:30am- 4pm daily
Municipality
Location(s) Date(s)
Times
Racine
TBA TBA
TBA
Municipality
Location(s) Date(s)
Times
Milwaukee
Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building,
841 N Broadway, Room 102, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020
8am-7pm daily
Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020
10am-4pm daily
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020
8am-7pm daily
Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020
10am-4pm daily
Municipality
Location(s) Date(s)
Times
Milwaukee
Midtown Center, 5700 W Capitol Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53216 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020
8am-7pm daily
Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020
10am-4pm daily
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020
8am-7pm daily
Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020
10am-4pm daily
Municipality
Location(s) Date(s)
Times
Milwaukee
Zablocki Library, 3501 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020
8am-7pm daily
Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020
10am-4pm daily
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020
8am-7pm daily
Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020
10am-4pm daily
Municipality
Location(s) Date(s)
Times
Milwaukee
Bay View Library, 2566 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207 Tuesday, October 20, 2020
7am-1pm
Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020
1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020
10am-4pm daily
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Tuesday, October 27, 2020
7am-1pm daily
Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020
1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020
10am-4pm daily
Municipality
Location(s) Date(s)
Times
Milwaukee
Cannon Park Pavilion, 303 N 95th St, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Tuesday, October 20, 2020
7am-1pm
Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020
1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020
10am-4pm daily
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Tuesday, October 27, 2020
7am-1pm daily
Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020
1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020
10am-4pm daily
Municipality
Location(s) Date(s)
Times
Milwaukee
Clinton Rose Senior Center, 3045 N Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53212 Tuesday, October 20, 2020
7am-1pm
Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020
1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020
10am-4pm daily
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Tuesday, October 27, 2020
7am-1pm daily
Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020
1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020
10am-4pm daily
Municipality
Location(s) Date(s)
Times
Milwaukee
East Library, 2320 N Cramer St, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Tuesday, October 20, 2020
7am-1pm
Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020
1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020
10am-4pm daily
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Tuesday, October 27, 2020
7am-1pm daily
Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020
1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020
10am-4pm daily
Municipality
Location(s) Date(s)
Times
Milwaukee
Good Hope Library, 7717 W Good Hope Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53223 Tuesday, October 20, 2020
7am-1pm
Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020
1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020
10am-4pm daily
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Tuesday, October 27, 2020
7am-1pm daily
Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020
1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020
10am-4pm daily
Municipality
Location(s) Date(s)
Times
Milwaukee
Mitchell Street Library, 906 W Historic Mitchell St, Milwaukee, WI 53204 Tuesday, October 20, 2020
7am-1pm
Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020
1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020
10am-4pm daily
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Tuesday, October 27, 2020
7am-1pm daily
Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020
1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020
10am-4pm daily
Municipality
Location(s) Date(s)
Times
Milwaukee
Tippecanoe Library, 3912 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207 Tuesday, October 20, 2020
7am-1pm
Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020
1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020
10am-4pm daily
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Tuesday, October 27, 2020
7am-1pm daily
Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020
1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020
10am-4pm daily
Municipality
Location(s) Date(s)
Times
Milwaukee
Villard Square Library, 5190 N 35th St, Milwaukee, WI 53209 Tuesday, October 20, 2020
7am-1pm
Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020
1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020
10am-4pm daily
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Tuesday, October 27, 2020
7am-1pm daily
Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020
1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020
10am-4pm daily
Municipality
Location(s) Date(s)
Times
Milwaukee
Washington Park Library, 2121 N Sherman Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53208 Tuesday, October 20, 2020
7am-1pm
Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020
1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020
10am-4pm daily
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Tuesday, October 27, 2020
7am-1pm daily
Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020
1pm-7pm daily
Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020
10am-4pm daily
Municipality
Location(s) Date(s)
Times
Milwaukee
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Student Union, 2200 E Kenwood Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020
10am-3pm daily
Monday, October 26, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020
10am-3pm daily
All ballots must be received by your city clerk by 8pm on Election Day.
• Return by mail,
allow enough time for your ballot to arrive back to your clerk by 8pm Election Day
• Return at your clerk’s office
• Return at an early vote location
• Return at a secure drop box that your clerk receives the same day (list below)
Beloit (2 dropboxes)
Location(s): City Hall: 100 State St, Beloit, WI 53511
City Hall (outside in the round-about)
City Hall (ground floor)
Times: Accessible 24/7 for all
Eau Claire (4 dropboxes)
Location(s) :
Clairmont
Birk Street
Mall Drive
City Hall on Grand Avenue
Times: Accessible 24/7 for all
Green Bay
Location(s): City Hall: 100 N Jefferson (In the parking lot at the backdoor)
Time: Accessible 24/7 for all
Janesville
Location(s): Outside of City Hall’s door: Janesville City Hall 18 N. Jackson St. Janesville WI 53548
Time: Accessible 24/7 for all
Kenosha
Location(s):
Kenosha Municipal Building: 625 52nd St, Kenosha, WI 53140
Northside Library: 1500 27th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53140
Kenosha Transit Facility: 724 54th St, Kenosha, WI 53140
Kenosha Water Utility: 4401 Green Bay Rd, Kenosha, WI 53144
Southwest Library: 7979 38th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142
Uptown Library: 2419 63rd St, Kenosha, WI 53143
Times: Accessible 24/7 for all
La Crosse
Location(s): City Hall Parking lot (Green box) City Hall 2nd Floor 400 La Crosse St. La Crosse, WI 54601
Time: Accessible 24/7 for all
Menomonie
Location(s): TBD
Time: Accessible 24/7 for all
Racine
Location(s):
More boxes are coming
City Hall: 730 Washington Avenue Room 103 (Red box on the Northside/6th street)
Time: Accessible 24/7 for all
Milwaukee
Location:
Atkinson Library, 1960 W Atkinson Ave
Bay View Library, 2566 S Kinnickinnic Ave
Capitol Library, 3969 N 74th St
Center Street Library, 2727 W Fond du Lac Ave
Central Library, 814 W Wisconsin Ave
City Hall Complex, 200 E Wells Street (on east side Market St, between City Hall and Zeidler)
East Library, 2320 N Cramer St
Election Commission Warehouse, 1901 S Kinnickinnic Ave
Good Hope Library, 7715 W Good Hope Rd
Martin Luther King Library, 310 W Locust St
Mitchell Street Library, 906 W Historic Mitchell St
Tippecanoe Library, 3912 S Howell Ave
Villard Square Library, 5190 N 35th St
Washington Park Library, 2121 N Sherman Blvd
Zablocki Library, 3501 W Oklahoma Ave
Time: Accessible 24/7 up until 8pm on election day
For drop box information in other locations,
contact your municipal clerk.
