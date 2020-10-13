Wisconsin: Vote Early, Vote Today

Your vote matters and here’s how to cast it in Wisconsin.

If you are not already registered, you can register and vote on the same day (except for Oct 31 and Nov 1).

Bring your photo ID with you. If you don’t have one of the listed photo IDs, you can get one for free at the DMV, even if you don’t have all of the documents, like your birth certificate.

For early vote times in other locations, contact your municipal clerk.

Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 8am – 5pm daily Beloit City Hall 100 State St, Beloit, WI 53511 Saturday, October 24, 2020 8am – 4pm Monday, October 26, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020 8am – 5pm daily

Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Thursday, October 22, 2020 7am-6pm daily Friday, October 23, 2020 7am-5pm Eau Claire Elections Office, 203 S. Farwell St. Eau Claire, WI 54701 Saturday, October 24, 2020 9am-4pm Monday, October 26, 2020 – Thursday, October 29, 2020 7am-6pm daily Friday, October 30, 2020 7am-5pm

Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times Tuesday, October 20, 2020 8am-4:30pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Thursday, October 22, 2020 8am-6:30pm daily Friday, October 23, 2020 8am-4:30pm Green Bay 100 N Jefferson St, Green Bay, WI 54301 Saturday, October 24, 2020 10am-4pm Monday, October 26, 2020 – Tuesday, October 27, 2020 8am-4:30pm daily Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Thursday, October 29, 2020 8am – 6:30pm daily Friday, October 30, 2020 (last day to register in Clerk’s office prior to election) 8am-5pm Saturday, October 31, 2020 (voting only; if you need to register you will need to go to the polling location on election day) 10am-4pm

Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 7:30am- 4:30pm daily Janesville Janesville City Hall 18 N. Jackson St. Janesville, WI 53548 Monday, October 26, 2020 – Thursday, October 29, 2020 7:30am- 4:30pm daily Friday, October 30, 2020 7:30am- 5pm

Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 8am- 4:30pm daily Saturday, October 24, 2020 8am – 4pm Kenosha Kenosha City Hall Sunday, October 25, 2020 12pm – 4pm Monday, October 26, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020 8am- 4:30pm daily

Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times La Crosse City Hall 2nd Floor 400 La Crosse St. La Crosse, WI 54601 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 8:30am-5pm daily Monday, October 26, 2020 – Friday, October 30,2020 8:30am- 5pm daily

Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times Menomonie City Hall 800 Wilson Avenue, 3rd floor Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 8:30am- 4pm daily Monday, October 26, 2020 – Friday, October 30,2020 8:30am- 4pm daily

Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times Racine TBA TBA TBA

Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times Milwaukee Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building, 841 N Broadway, Room 102, Milwaukee, WI 53202 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 8am-7pm daily Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020 10am-4pm daily Monday, October 26, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020 8am-7pm daily Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020 10am-4pm daily

Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times Milwaukee Midtown Center, 5700 W Capitol Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53216 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 8am-7pm daily Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020 10am-4pm daily Monday, October 26, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020 8am-7pm daily Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020 10am-4pm daily

Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times Milwaukee Zablocki Library, 3501 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 8am-7pm daily Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020 10am-4pm daily Monday, October 26, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020 8am-7pm daily Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020 10am-4pm daily

Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times Milwaukee Bay View Library, 2566 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 7am-1pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 1pm-7pm daily Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020 10am-4pm daily Monday, October 26, 2020 – Tuesday, October 27, 2020 7am-1pm daily Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020 1pm-7pm daily Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020 10am-4pm daily

Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times Milwaukee Cannon Park Pavilion, 303 N 95th St, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 7am-1pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 1pm-7pm daily Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020 10am-4pm daily Monday, October 26, 2020 – Tuesday, October 27, 2020 7am-1pm daily Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020 1pm-7pm daily Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020 10am-4pm daily

Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times Milwaukee Clinton Rose Senior Center, 3045 N Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53212 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 7am-1pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 1pm-7pm daily Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020 10am-4pm daily Monday, October 26, 2020 – Tuesday, October 27, 2020 7am-1pm daily Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020 1pm-7pm daily Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020 10am-4pm daily

Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times Milwaukee East Library, 2320 N Cramer St, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 7am-1pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 1pm-7pm daily Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020 10am-4pm daily Monday, October 26, 2020 – Tuesday, October 27, 2020 7am-1pm daily Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020 1pm-7pm daily Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020 10am-4pm daily

Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times Milwaukee Good Hope Library, 7717 W Good Hope Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53223 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 7am-1pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 1pm-7pm daily Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020 10am-4pm daily Monday, October 26, 2020 – Tuesday, October 27, 2020 7am-1pm daily Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020 1pm-7pm daily Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020 10am-4pm daily

Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times Milwaukee Mitchell Street Library, 906 W Historic Mitchell St, Milwaukee, WI 53204 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 7am-1pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 1pm-7pm daily Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020 10am-4pm daily Monday, October 26, 2020 – Tuesday, October 27, 2020 7am-1pm daily Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020 1pm-7pm daily Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020 10am-4pm daily

Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times Milwaukee Tippecanoe Library, 3912 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 7am-1pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 1pm-7pm daily Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020 10am-4pm daily Monday, October 26, 2020 – Tuesday, October 27, 2020 7am-1pm daily Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020 1pm-7pm daily Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020 10am-4pm daily

Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times Milwaukee Villard Square Library, 5190 N 35th St, Milwaukee, WI 53209 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 7am-1pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 1pm-7pm daily Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020 10am-4pm daily Monday, October 26, 2020 – Tuesday, October 27, 2020 7am-1pm daily Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020 1pm-7pm daily Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020 10am-4pm daily

Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times Milwaukee Washington Park Library, 2121 N Sherman Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53208 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 7am-1pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 1pm-7pm daily Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Sunday, October 25, 2020 10am-4pm daily Monday, October 26, 2020 – Tuesday, October 27, 2020 7am-1pm daily Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020 1pm-7pm daily Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Sunday, November 1, 2020 10am-4pm daily

Municipality Location(s) Date(s) Times Milwaukee University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Student Union, 2200 E Kenwood Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020 10am-3pm daily Monday, October 26, 2020 – Friday, October 30, 2020 10am-3pm daily

All ballots must be received by your city clerk by 8pm on Election Day. • Return by mail, allow enough time for your ballot to arrive back to your clerk by 8pm Election Day • Return at your clerk’s office • Return at an early vote location • Return at a secure drop box that your clerk receives the same day (list below)

Beloit (2 dropboxes) Location(s): City Hall: 100 State St, Beloit, WI 53511

City Hall (outside in the round-about)

City Hall (ground floor)

Times: Accessible 24/7 for all

Eau Claire (4 dropboxes) Location(s):

Clairmont

Birk Street

Mall Drive

City Hall on Grand Avenue

Times: Accessible 24/7 for all

Green Bay Location(s): City Hall: 100 N Jefferson (In the parking lot at the backdoor) Time: Accessible 24/7 for all

Janesville Location(s): Outside of City Hall’s door: Janesville City Hall 18 N. Jackson St. Janesville WI 53548 Time: Accessible 24/7 for all

Kenosha Location(s):

Kenosha Municipal Building: 625 52nd St, Kenosha, WI 53140

Northside Library: 1500 27th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53140

Kenosha Transit Facility: 724 54th St, Kenosha, WI 53140

Kenosha Water Utility: 4401 Green Bay Rd, Kenosha, WI 53144

Southwest Library: 7979 38th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142

Uptown Library: 2419 63rd St, Kenosha, WI 53143

Times: Accessible 24/7 for all

La Crosse Location(s): City Hall Parking lot (Green box) City Hall 2nd Floor 400 La Crosse St. La Crosse, WI 54601 Time: Accessible 24/7 for all

Menomonie Location(s): TBD Time: Accessible 24/7 for all

Racine Location(s):

More boxes are coming

City Hall: 730 Washington Avenue Room 103 (Red box on the Northside/6th street)

Time: Accessible 24/7 for all

Milwaukee Location:

Atkinson Library, 1960 W Atkinson Ave

Bay View Library, 2566 S Kinnickinnic Ave

Capitol Library, 3969 N 74th St

Center Street Library, 2727 W Fond du Lac Ave

Central Library, 814 W Wisconsin Ave

City Hall Complex, 200 E Wells Street (on east side Market St, between City Hall and Zeidler)

East Library, 2320 N Cramer St

Election Commission Warehouse, 1901 S Kinnickinnic Ave

Good Hope Library, 7715 W Good Hope Rd

Martin Luther King Library, 310 W Locust St

Mitchell Street Library, 906 W Historic Mitchell St

Tippecanoe Library, 3912 S Howell Ave

Villard Square Library, 5190 N 35th St

Washington Park Library, 2121 N Sherman Blvd

Zablocki Library, 3501 W Oklahoma Ave

Time: Accessible 24/7 up until 8pm on election day

For drop box information in other locations, contact your municipal clerk.