Paradigm Expands Lumberyard Business with New Hires

Dan Poepping and Chase Hackner to focus on Lumberyard and Estimating Technology

/EIN News/ -- Middleton, WI, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paradigm announces the hiring of Dan Poepping and Chase Hackner to support the company’s expanding material takeoff technology for lumberyards.

Poepping will serve as Customer Success Specialist for Paradigm Estimate, a construction takeoff technology that provides more accurate building material takeoffs for lumberyard and building supply companies. Poepping brings more than 20 years of management experience, much of it in the building supply, millwork, and manufacturing segments.

As Business Development Manager, Hackner will employ his background in construction sales and software technology to show lumber companies how they can increase the speed and efficiency of their material takeoff services with Paradigm Estimate.

“The addition of Dan and Chase represents another example of Paradigm’s singular focus on supporting the building industry,” says Ted Nafzger, Paradigm Chief Revenue Officer. “They both have the industry expertise and dedication to help lumberyards use technology to spend less time on bid preparation and more time winning business.”

About Paradigm: Paradigm’s technology platform is the largest of its kind in the world, serving customers in both new construction and renovation markets by increasing sales and operational efficiencies. Their customers include homebuilders, dealers, lumberyards, distributors, retailers, and manufacturers. For more information, visit www.myparadigm.com.

Ryan Mayrand
Paradigm
1-608-470-3914
contactus@myparadigm.com

