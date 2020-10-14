Angola and Namibia strengthen cooperation

Cuito, ANGOLA, October 14 - Angola and Namibia have expressed their intention to strengthen cooperation in the areas of agriculture, livestock, roads, tourism and others, with a view to boosting their countries' economies. ,

That intention was expressed to the press on Tuesday in Cuito, central Bie province, by the Consul General of Namibia in the provinces of Cuando Cubango, Moxico, Bié and Huambo, Mauritz Lucky Gawanab, during a meeting with the local governor, Pereira Alfredo

Speaking after a meeting with the governor of Bié, Pereira Alfredo, who also served as his farewell at the end of a four-year mission in the country, the Namibian diplomat stressed the need for the two countries to be increasingly united.

Angola and Namibia have been sister countries for a long time, share a land border of 1,376 kilometres and, since 2007, the movement of citizens from both countries in this area has been partially free.

The Consul-General highlighted Namibia's strength in cattle farming and currently exports to the United States of America, China and some European countries, an investment that is expected to be made in Angola.