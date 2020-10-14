Delaware Waterfowl and Trout Stamp Art Winners Announced

Just days after capturing his second Federal Duck Stamp contest, renowned Delaware wildlife artist Richard Clifton of Milford also won the state waterfowl stamp art contest. Judges selected his painting of a Mallard hen and drake to grace the 2021/22 Delaware stamp. In the 2021 Delaware Trout Stamp art contest, newcomer Dennis Arp of Culbertson, Neb., took the top prize with his painting of a brown trout.

The annual stamp art competition drew 21 entries for the 2021/22 Delaware Waterfowl Stamp and 18 entries for the 2021 Trout Stamp. The Waterfowl Stamp contest specified that submitted artwork must include a Mallard duck. Trout Stamp artwork entries could depict a rainbow, brown or brook trout. Both contests are sponsored by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

As the 2021/22 Delaware Waterfowl Stamp winner, Richard Clifton receives a $2,500 prize and 150 artist’s proofs of the limited edition print series of his first-place entry. Clifton, who resides on a historic family farm in the Milford area near Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge, is an avid hunter and self-taught wildlife artist who works in acrylics with waterfowl among his favorite subjects. He has painted 52 winning duck stamps, including nine Delaware Waterfowl Stamps, the 1996 Australian Duck Stamp, the 2007/08 Federal Duck Stamp and most recently, the 2021/22 Federal Duck Stamp. Clifton also was named the 2018 Ducks Unlimited International Artist of the Year.

As the 2021 Delaware Trout Stamp winner, Dennis Arp receives a $250 prize and retains the rights to reproduce and sell prints of the stamp artwork. A Nebraska native, Arp is a self-taught artist and an avid outdoorsman from an early age. In addition, 30 years as an award-winning taxidermist specializing in fish and birds gave him extensive knowledge of their anatomy and behavior. After selling his business, he returned to his passion for painting. Arp also received honorable mentions in both California and Oklahoma’s 2020 duck stamp competitions.

Other winners were:

2021/22 Waterfowl Stamp — Second place: Caleb Metrich, Lake Tomahawk, Wis.; third place: Matt Patterson, New Ipswich, N.H.; honorable mentions: Jonathan Milo, Monroe, Conn.; Paul Makuchal, Pocomoke City, Md.; and Robert Metropulos, Minocqua, Wis.

— Second place: Caleb Metrich, Lake Tomahawk, Wis.; third place: Matt Patterson, New Ipswich, N.H.; honorable mentions: Jonathan Milo, Monroe, Conn.; Paul Makuchal, Pocomoke City, Md.; and Robert Metropulos, Minocqua, Wis. 2021 Trout Stamp — Second place: George Bradford, Georgetown, Del., brown trout; third place: Eric Jablonowski, Suwanee, Ga., brown trout; honorable mentions: Stephen Hamrick, Lakeville, Minn., rainbow trout; Ryan Peterson, Jackson, Wyo., brown trout; and David Weaver, Gettysburg, Pa., brook trout.

Art in each contest was judged by a different set of five judges. As part of COVID-19 safety precautions, each judge separately evaluated and scored the respective contest artwork in person rather than convening in the customary judge panel format. Videos depicting the artwork, judging and winning entries are available on the DNREC YouTube channel.

The winning 2021/22 Delaware Waterfowl Stamp will be available for purchase July 1, 2021, and the winning 2021 Delaware Trout Stamp will be available for purchase Jan. 1, 2021.

The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife, in partnership with Ducks Unlimited, started the Delaware Waterfowl Stamp and print program in 1980 to raise funds for waterfowl conservation, including acquiring and improving wetland habitats vital to the survival of migratory waterfowl. To date, more than $3.6 million has been raised. A Delaware Waterfowl Stamp and hunting license are required for most waterfowl hunters.

Delaware began requiring trout stamps for anglers in the 1950s, and a trout stamp and a general fishing license are required for most anglers to fish in designated trout waters during certain seasons, with the funds from the sale of the stamps used to purchase trout to stock in two downstate ponds and selected streams in northern New Castle County.

Delaware hunting and fishing licenses, as well as Waterfowl Stamps and Trout Stamps, are sold online and by license agents statewide. To find a participating agent, or to purchase licenses or stamps online, visit Delaware licenses. For additional information on Delaware hunting and fishing licenses, call 302-739-9918.

For more information on Delaware’s Waterfowl and Trout Stamp art competitions, visit Delaware Waterfowl Stamp and Delaware Trout Stamp.

About DNREC The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on nearly 65,000 acres of public land. For more information, visit the website and connect with DNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Joanna Wilson, joanna.wilson@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

###