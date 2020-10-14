Wallbridge Continues to Define and Expand Area 51 Mineralization in the Fenelon Gold System

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX:WM) (“Wallbridge” or the “Company”) is pleased to report continuing positive drill results from Area 51 on Wallbridge’s 100%-owned Fenelon Gold Property (“Fenelon” or the “Property”). Results of the 75-metre step-out drilling have further extended the Area 51 gold zones to the west and southeast, while in-fill drilling in Area 51 continues to define the distribution of gold mineralization consisting of numerous narrow, high grade veins within vein network zones tens of metres in width.



“Our systematic step-out drilling is now revealing strong Area 51-style mineralization continuing to the west on the new drill section 9750E,” said Attila Péntek, Vice President, Exploration of Wallbridge. “The mineralization is wide open to the west towards the intersection in FA-20-160 approximately 400 metres away. Similarly, the intersection of the newly discovered Hubble zone on section 10425E provides continuity in the southeast and a possible connection to the Area 51 mineralization recently discovered all the way to the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone.”

Highlight intersections from step-out drilling to the west on Section 9750E (see Figs. 1 and 2 ) include:

2.62 g/t Au over 25.00 metres, including

12.48 g/t Au over 4.80 metres in FA-20-167

in FA-20-167 5.02 g/t Au over 7.45 metres, including

9.73 g/t Au over 3.50 metres in FA-20-171

in FA-20-171 1.81 g/t Au over 55.00 metres, including

3.73 g/t Au over 7.60 metres and

24.91 g/t Au over 2.00 metres also in FA-20-171

Additional assay results from FA-20-160, an exploration hole drilled 400 metres west of section 9750E (previously reported as 106 g/t Au over 0.60 metres in Wallbridge Press Release dated Sept 08, 2020 ), now confirm a total intersection of 13.03 g/t Au over 5.35 metres, including the 106 g/t Au over 0.60 metres reported previously (see Fig. 1 ).

Highlight intersections from step-out drilling to the east on Section 10425E (see Figs. 1 and 9 ) include:

1.13 g/t Au over 43.50 metres, including

27.08 g/t Au over 1.00 metres in FA-20-146

in FA-20-146 2.45 g/t Au over 11.35 metres, including

4.60 g/t Au over 4.55 metres in the newly discovered Area 51 Hubble Zone in FA-20-153

Highlight intersections from in-fill and expansion drilling on Sections 9900E to 10350E include:

1.53 g/t Au over 120.50 metres, including

3.49 g/t Au over 24.00 metres, which includes 9.35 g/t Au over 5.00 metres , and

2.45 g/t Au over 21.50 metres in FA-20-159-W1 (see Figs. 1 and 6 )

, and in FA-20-159-W1 (see Figs. and ) 1.43 g/t Au over 37.45 metres, including

47.70 g/t Au over 0.60 metres in FA-20-140 (see Figs. 1 and 7 )

in FA-20-140 (see Figs. and ) 1.44 g/t Au over 27.30 metres, including

8.13 g/t Au over 3.85 metres in FA-20-138 (see Figs. 1 and 5 )

in FA-20-138 (see Figs. and ) 4.40 g/t Au over 9.15 metres, including

25.6 g/t Au over 0.65 metres in FA-20-154 (see Figs. 1 and 4 )

in FA-20-154 (see Figs. and ) 10.03 g/t Au over 3.00 metres, including

16.6 g/t Au over 1.50 metres in FA-20-152 (see Figs. 1 and 3 )

“Our infill drilling in Area 51 continues to show the characteristics of potentially bulk mineable mineralization over large widths with the optionality of selective mining of higher grades from some of the zones,” stated Marz Kord, President and CEO of Wallbridge. “Further infill drilling will increase our understanding of the high-grade domains within the larger mineralized intervals, as we work toward a maiden resource estimate for the Fenelon gold system.”

2020 Drilling Program Update

To September 30, 2020 approximately 75,000 metres of the planned fully-funded 100,000-metre 2020 drilling program have been completed. Currently, five of six drill rigs are focusing on expanding the Tabasco-Cayenne-Area 51 mineralization on the original Fenelon Gold Property, carrying out a combination of 50-100-metre step-outs and tighter-spaced in-fill drilling. The sixth drill rig is active on exploring the connection of the Tabasco-Cayenne-Area 51 gold system to the Ripley-Reaper Area and the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone. Consideration has been given to increase the scope and size of the planned 2020 and 2021 drilling programs to be able to fully assess the ultimate size potential of what is a rapidly growing gold system (see Wallbridge Press Release dated Oct 13, 2020 ).

Partial assay results of 16 surface drill holes (FA-20-138, -140, -144, -146, -147, -152, -153, 154, -155, -159, -159-W1, -160, -161, -167, -168, and -171) of the 2020 exploration drill program are reported in the Tables and Figures below. All figures and a table with drill hole information of recently completed holes are posted on the Company’s website under “Current Program” at https://www.wallbridgemining.com/s/fenelon.asp .

Figure 1. Fenelon Gold, Plan View

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e91505a4-452d-40ab-8d8c-7fee56d4f9b7

Figure 2. Fenelon Gold, 9750_E Cross Section

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3ca1960-4c41-4491-b520-c06390a950f4



Figure 3. Fenelon Gold, 9900 Cross Section

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/155a585a-29cf-4b36-89a4-ac9920779936

Figure 4. Fenelon Gold, 9975 Cross Section

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2423fb8-e8b5-4588-bc4d-0688dc989c2c

Figure 5. Fenelon Gold, 10050 Cross Section

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccd52bec-ba43-41a6-a1be-0393873dbf57

Figure 6. Fenelon Gold, 10200 Cross Section

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ae9191a-6e75-4e54-828d-af20fd53c950

Figure 7. Fenelon Gold, 10275 Cross Section

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c53d9fdc-8710-42cb-b5d6-5f2cd7a7e94e

Figure 8. Fenelon Gold, 10350 Cross Section

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af33c542-1d03-4b85-bd7e-3e443f1f48b0

Figure 9. Fenelon Gold, 10425 Cross Section

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6659d040-2a4e-48d0-8cb0-140ed90c55a5





Table 1. Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Property 2020 Drill Assay Highlights (1) Drill Hole From To Length Au Au Cut (2) VG(3) Zone/Corridor Section (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) FA-20-138 88.50 115.80 27.30 1.44 1.44 VG Area 51- Titan Zone 3 10050 Including… 96.55 100.40 3.85 8.13 8.13 VG Area 51- Titan Zone 3 10050 FA-20-138 154.80 160.90 6.10 1.40 1.40 VG Area 51- Titan Zone 1 10050 Including… 160.20 160.90 0.70 8.80 8.80 VG Area 51- Titan Zone 1 10050 FA-20-140 622.75 660.20 37.45 1.43 1.43 Area 51- Laika Zone 1 & 2 10275 Including… 643.80 644.40 0.60 47.70 47.70 Area 51- Laika Zone 1 & 2 10275 And… 646.30 654.70 8.40 1.41 1.41 Area 51- Laika Zone 1 & 2 10275 FA-20-140 751.00 762.00 11.00 6.80 6.80 Area 51- Andromeda Zone 2 10275 Including… 751.00 753.00 2.00 35.81 35.81 Area 51- Andromeda Zone 2 10275 FA-20-140 794.60 795.35 0.75 9.15 9.15 VG Area 51- Andromeda Zone 1 10275 FA-20-140 817.85 822.90 5.05 1.86 1.86 Area 51- Interstellar Zone 3 10275 Including… 821.90 822.90 1.00 5.31 5.31 Area 51- Interstellar Zone 3 10275 FA-20-140 840.80 841.80 1.00 5.81 5.81 Area 51- Interstellar Zone 3 10275 FA-20-140 860.55 861.55 1.00 9.54 9.54 Area 51- Interstellar Zone 2 10275 FA-20-144 345.85 347.50 1.65 4.79 4.79 Area 51- Hubble Zone 10350 FA-20-144 491.50 503.50 12.00 1.12 1.12 Area 51- Orion Zone 3 10350 Including… 502.00 503.50 1.50 4.34 4.34 Area 51- Orion Zone 3 10350 FA-20-144 820.00 862.50 42.50 1.09 1.09 VG Area 51- Andromeda Zone 3 & 4 10275 Including… 847.00 849.00 2.00 9.13 9.13 VG Area 51- Andromeda Zone 3 & 4 10275 And… 862.00 862.50 0.50 17.83 17.83 VG Area 51- Andromeda Zone 3 & 4 10275 FA-20-146 227.70 235.50 7.80 1.33 1.33 VG Area 51- Hubble Zone 10425 Table 1. Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Property 2020 Drill Assay Highlights (1) Drill Hole From To Length Au Au Cut (2) VG(3) Zone/Corridor Section (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) FA-20-146 686.50 730.00 43.50 1.13 1.13 VG Area 51- Titan 1 & Laika Zone 3 10425 Including… 713.50 714.50 1.00 27.08 27.08 VG Area 51- Titan 1 & Laika Zone 4 10425 FA-20-146 830.50 832.00 1.50 4.32 4.32 Area 51- Andromeda Zone 2 10425 FA-20-147 No Significant Mineralization* FA-20-152 88.50 91.50 3.00 10.03 10.03 Area 51- Orion Zone 9900 Including… 88.50 90.00 1.50 16.60 16.60 Area 51- Orion Zone 9900 FA-20-153 246.80 258.15 11.35 2.45 2.45 VG Area 51- Hubble Zone 10425 Including… 249.55 254.10 4.55 4.60 4.60 VG Area 51- Hubble Zone 10425 FA-20-153 278.50 279.75 1.25 2.91 2.91 Area 51- Hubble Zone 10425 FA-20-153 569.10 583.00 13.90 1.46 1.46 VG Area 51- Orion Zone 2 & 3 10425 Including… 581.20 583.00 1.80 6.46 6.46 VG Area 51- Orion Zone 2 & 3 10425 FA-20-153 708.00 709.90 1.90 4.67 4.67 Area 51- Titan Zone 3 10425 FA-20-154 996.20 1005.35 9.15 4.40 4.40 Area 51- Enterprise Zone 2 & 3 9975 Including… 996.75 999.50 2.75 7.00 7.00 Area 51- Enterprise Zone 2 & 3 9975 And… 1004.70 1005.35 0.65 25.60 25.60 Area 51- Enterprise Zone 2 & 3 9975 FA-20-155 467.50 469.00 1.50 6.79 6.79 Area 51- Titan 1 & Laika Zone 3 10200 FA-20-155 483.00 490.00 7.00 0.97 0.97 Area 51- Laika Zone 2 10200 FA-20-155 505.00 507.00 2.00 2.29 2.29 VG Area 51- Laika Zone 2 10200 FA-20-155 535.00 594.15 59.15 1.06 1.06 VG Area 51- Laika 1 & Andromeda 2 10200 Including… 547.00 559.00 12.00 1.97 1.97 Area 51- Laika 1 & Andromeda 4 10200 And... 572.50 594.15 21.65 1.45 1.45 VG Area 51- Andromeda Zone 3 10200 FA-20-155 649.00 665.50 16.50 1.06 1.06 Area 51- Andromeda Zone 1 10200 Table 1. Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Property 2020 Drill Assay Highlights (1) Drill Hole From To Length Au Au Cut(2) VG(3) Zone/Corridor Section (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) Including… 653.40 655.00 1.60 8.53 8.53 Area 51- Andromeda Zone 1 10200 FA-20-159 513.00 520.50 7.50 2.36 2.36 VG Area 51- Laika Zone 2 & 3 10200 Including… 513.00 517.00 4.00 4.01 4.01 Area 51- Laika Zone 2 & 4 10200 FA-20-159 555.00 556.00 1.00 5.10 5.10 VG Area 51- Laika Zone 1 10200 FA-20-159-W1 539.00 659.50 120.50 1.53 1.53 VG Area 51- Laika Zone 2 to Andromeda Zone 2 10200 Including… 558.50 582.50 24.00 3.49 3.49 VG Area 51- Laika Zones 1 & 2 10200 Which includes… 577.50 582.50 5.00 9.35 9.35 VG Area 51- Laika Zone 1 & Andromeda Zone 4 10200 And... 638.00 659.50 21.50 2.45 2.45 VG Area 51- Andromeda Zones 3 & 4 10200 FA-20-159-W1 721.00 743.50 22.50 1.22 1.22 VG Area 51- Andromeda 1 & Interstellar 3 10200 Including… 721.00 722.55 1.55 4.54 4.54 VG Area 51- Andromeda 1 & Interstellar 3 10200 And… 734.50 736.00 1.50 4.81 4.81 Area 51- Andromeda 1 & Interstellar 3 10200 FA-20-160 508.00 513.35 5.35 13.03 13.03 VG Area 51 West Extension 9375 Including… 512.75 513.35 0.60 106.00 106.00 VG Area 51 West Extension 9375 FA-20-160 606.00 609.00 3.00 1.05 1.05 Area 51 West Extension 9375 FA-20-161 270.25 272.20 1.95 5.90 5.90 Area 51- Orion Zone 2 9975 Including… 271.35 272.20 0.85 10.25 10.25 Area 51- Orion Zone 2 9975 FA-20-161 602.85 612.60 9.75 1.19 1.19 VG Area 51- Andromeda Zone 4 9975 FA-20-166-W2 716.20 717.80 1.60 12.93 12.93 VG Area 51- Laika Zone 1 & 2 10050 FA-20-167 286.95 287.75 0.80 6.41 6.41 Area 51- Andromeda Zone 3 & 4 9750 FA-20-167 322.00 323.50 1.50 9.60 9.60 Area 51- Andromeda Zone 2 & 3 9750 Table 1. Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Property 2020 Drill Assay Highlights (1) Drill Hole From To Length Au Au Cut (2) VG(3) Zone/Corridor Section (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) FA-20-167 357.80 380.25 22.45 1.02 1.02 VG Area 51- Andromeda Zone 1 & 2 9750 Including… 357.80 362.75 4.95 2.88 2.88 VG Area 51- Andromeda Zone 1 & 2 9750 Which includes… 357.80 358.45 0.65 14.60 14.60 VG Area 51- Andromeda Zone 1 & 2 9750 And… 379.00 380.25 1.25 5.65 5.65 Area 51- Andromeda Zone 1 & 2 9750 FA-20-167 1075.50 1100.50 25.00 2.62 2.62 Area 51- New Zone 9750 Including… 1075.50 1080.30 4.80 12.48 12.48 Area 51- New Zone 9750 FA-20-168 89.00 97.50 8.50 1.75 1.75 Area 51- Orion Zone 4 9900 Including… 89.00 91.50 2.50 2.82 2.82 Area 51- Orion Zone 4 9900 And… 96.00 97.50 1.50 4.80 4.80 Area 51- Orion Zone 4 9900 FA-20-168 163.75 166.70 2.95 7.66 7.66 VG Area 51- Orion Zone 2 & 3 9900 FA-20-171 418.65 473.65 55.00 1.81 1.81 VG Area 51- Interstellar Zone 3 9750 Including… 435.30 442.90 7.60 3.73 3.73 VG Area 51- Interstellar Zone 4 9750 And… 460.00 462.00 2.00 24.91 24.91 VG Area 51- Interstellar Zone 5 9750 FA-20-171 719.00 726.45 7.45 5.02 5.02 Area 51- Milky Way Zone 1 & 2 9750 Including… 720.00 723.50 3.50 9.73 9.73 Area 51- Milky Way Zone 1 & 2 9750

*metal factor of at least 5 g/t*m and minimum weighted average composite grade of 1 g/t Au

(1) Table includes only assay results received since the latest press release on Area 51 results dated Aug 13, 2020.

(2) Au cut at 140 g/t

(3) Intervals containing visible gold ("VG").

Note: True widths are estimated to be 50-80% of the reported core length intervals.

Assay QA/QC and Qualified Persons

Drill core samples from the ongoing drill program at Fenelon are cut and bagged either on site or by contractors and transported to either SGS Canada Inc. or ALS Canada Ltd. for analysis. Samples, along with standards, blanks and duplicates included for quality assurance and quality control, were prepared and analyzed at SGS Canada Inc. or ALS Canada Ltd. laboratories. Samples are crushed to 90% or 95% less than 2mm. A 1kg riffle split is pulverized to >95% passing 106 microns or 85% passing 75 microns. 50g samples are analyzed by fire assay and AAS. At SGS, samples >10g/t Au are automatically analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish or screen metallic analysis. To test for coarse free gold and for additional quality assurance and quality control, Wallbridge requests screen metallic analysis for samples containing visible gold. These and future assay results may vary from time to time due to re-analysis for quality assurance and quality control.

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this press release is Christopher Kelly, P.Geo., B.Sc., Project Geologist of Wallbridge.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is currently advancing the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Fenelon Gold property, which is located along the Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend, an emerging gold belt in northwestern Québec with an ongoing, fully-funded 100,000-metre exploration drill program in 2020.

The recent acquisition of Balmoral Resources has secured for Wallbridge a buffer of several kilometres surrounding its rapidly expanding Fenelon discovery providing room for growth, as well as future mine development flexibility. This acquisition has also significantly expanded Wallbridge's land holdings in Québec along the Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend (from 10.5 km2 to over 900.0 km2), improving Wallbridge's potential for further discoveries for over 90-kilometre strike in this under-explored belt.

Wallbridge is also the operator of, and a shareholder in, Lonmin Canada Inc., a privately-held company with a large portfolio of nickel, copper, and platinum-group metals (PGM) projects in Ontario's Sudbury Basin.

This news release has been authorized by the undersigned on behalf of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited.

