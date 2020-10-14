Anexinet Combines Award-Winning Digital Transition Services With iland’s Cloud-Based Data Back-Up & Disaster Recovery

Deep IT Expertise and Tech Certifications Create Trusted Resource for Cloud Service Migration

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anexinet Corporation , a leading provider of digital business-transformation solutions, today announced a partnership with iland , an industry-leading provider of secure application and data protection cloud services. The partnership is designed to migrate and protect data resources in the cloud for customers who do not want overly complex “big box” cloud offerings and prefer white-glove guidance, pay-per-need billing, and the ability to utilize existing infrastructure investments where necessary.



Moving applications and data to the cloud is a large and often complex undertaking for an in-house IT staff. Finding trusted resources to augment an existing staff’s skills—and deploy a solution predicated on familiar technology—greatly eases the transition to new cloud-based data back-up and recovery services.

“Organizations don’t want to lose valuable time and productivity figuring out the best method to back-up data using one of the major cloud providers,” said John Kolimago, Executive VP & GM of Cloud Solutions, Anexinet. “Rather, they want guidance from a partner who holds certifications for their existing network equipment and brings a flexible solution based on a familiar framework, such as VMware. The Anexinet partnership with iland allows us to meet all these needs for our clients.”

As a leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), iland helps close the gap for companies seeking to manage cloud services from a central location via a flexible console. Whether they’re backing-up data to the cloud, planning failover/failback, or moving Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications, it’s all managed from a single-pane-of-glass.

“Many companies have multiple data centers or are contending with an aging IT infrastructure,” said Koorosh Khashayar, VP, Channels, iland. “These businesses need a sound evaluation to determine if they should maintain their current in-house processes or move to a consumption-based cloud model. More often than not, the consumption-based solution proves to be more scalable and cost-effective. Our partnership allows Anexinet to provide a complete, present-day analysis and comprehensive roadmap to a nimbler cloud-based data management solution.”

Business resiliency can be a costly endeavor if a selected partner is not certified to work with today’s leading technologies. Anexinet and iland hold the necessary certifications and maintain elite partner relationships with companies such as Cisco and HPE.

