Greenlane Partner Eyce Releases ProTeck™ Glass Series

/EIN News/ -- Eyce’s latest functional and elegant product line includes the Eyce Spark, Ash Tray and Rolling Tray



BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories and specialty vaporization products, announced today that retail partner Eyce, the leading manufacturer in silicone smoking apparatus, released its ProTeck™ Glass Series.

“After months of developing and tweaking the design of each ProTeck™ device to ensure product quality and brand cohesiveness, we are proud to launch our latest product line through Greenlane,” said Charlie Hoch, CEO of Eyce. “We recognize that there are now countless ways to consume cannabis and hemp products and we hope to engage with an eclectic audience of consumers that want to elevate their consumption experiences.”

The Eyce ProTeck™ Glass Series includes three elegant and functional glass products that are encased in Eyce’s signature platinum-cured silicone. This dynamic collection features the Eyce Spark, a borosilicate glass rig crafted for both dry herb and concentrates, as well as the Ash Tray and Rolling Tray.

Eyce’s latest product line showcases the structural benefits of glass and silicone in their best light. The ProTeck™ Glass Series optimizes the durability of silicone on-the-go smoking apparatuses while highlighting the aesthetic versatility of glass. The brand’s developers aim to reach a new group of customers who have yet to discover the advantages of silicone by itself.

The Spark is equipped with a battery-powered white LED light, concentrate bucket, dry herb bowl, steel poker, tool holders and hidden storage. Additional LED colors are available with the purchase of the Eyce LED Expansion Pack, including red, green, purple, white, and disco—a strobing party light.

Eyce’s Ash Tray is a 2-in-1 accessory featuring an easy-to-clean inner glass tray and a protective platinum-cured silicone exterior that can also act as a secondary ashtray. Storage space for tools, papers and other essentials are designed into the product’s silicone exterior.

The Eyce Rolling Tray is another 2-in-1 durable accessory that includes a spacious inner glass rolling tray and a platinum-cured silicone exterior that can act as a secondary tray when removed. Each tray features Eyce’s classic and unique multi-color silicone striping.

“Our team is delighted to partner with Eyce to launch its most creative and exciting product collection to date,” said Aaron LoCascio, Co-Founder and CEO of Greenlane Holdings. “The ProTeck™ Glass Series easily appeals to a diverse audience of consumers that are seeking out functionally designed and aesthetically pleasing smoking products.”

Retailers will be able to purchase Eyce’s ProTeck™ Spark, Ash Tray, and Rolling Tray through Greenlane’s website. Consumers can find Eyce’s latest product line through vapor.com.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane (NASDAQ: GNLN) is the leading global platform for the development and distribution of premium cannabis accessories and lifestyle products. The company operates as a powerful house of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and omni-channel distribution platform. Greenlane serves the global markets with an expansive customer base of more than 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis businesses, smoke shops, and specialty retailers. Greenlane’s world-class team provides services including product development, go-to-market strategy, sales and marketing support, customer service, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, supply chain management, and distribution. As a pioneer in the cannabis space, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry’s leading brands, including PAX Labs, Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Cookies, Grenco Science, and DaVinci. Greenlane also proudly owns and operates a diverse brand portfolio including packaging innovator Pollen Gear™, the K.Haring Glass Collection by Higher Standards, Marley Natural™, and VIBES™ rolling papers. Higher Standards, Greenlane’s flagship brand, offers both a high-end product line and immersive retail experience with groundbreaking stores in both New York City’s Chelsea Market and Malibu, California. Greenlane also owns and operates both Vapor.com and VapoShop.com, two industry-leading, direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms in North America and Europe respectively. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

About Eyce

Eyce is the leading manufacturer and product development company that specializes in silicone smoking apparatuses. Eyce was founded in 2013 with their completely original Eyce Water Pipe Mold. Since then, the company has grown to produce many other products in the counterculture industry.

For more information about Greenlane:

Media Contact

MATTIO Communications

Greenlane@mattio.com

Investor Contact

Rob Kelly

Investor Relations, MATTIO Communications

greenlane@mattio.com