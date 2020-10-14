Tower Semiconductor Announces 2020 Annual Technical Global Symposium Online Event
Virtual Symposium brings the Company’s leading team of experts directly to you at the comfort of your own home or office
Webinar presentations showcasing Company’s premier Analog technologies, advanced design enablement and manufacturing solutions, including recent developments and future roadmaps for RF, High Performance Analog, Power Management and Sensor platforms
MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, October 14, 2020 – Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leader in high-value analog semiconductor foundry solutions, today announced its online 2020 annual Technical Global Symposium. This online event consists of a series of webinars presenting the Company’s premier analog technologies, manufacturing solutions and recent development across all of its platforms including RF & High Performance Analog, Power Management, Sensors, Aerospace & Defense as well as leading design enablement services and tools in joint sessions with selected EDA partners.
Similar to the Company’s traditional TGS event format, the webinars will be presented by Tower’s leading team of experts, with the added benefit of direct and easier access to interact online with the presenters and learn more about Company platforms and offerings. The sessions will provide detailed information on Company advanced SOI, SiGe, SiPho, Imaging and Non-Imaging sensors, MEMS and Power Management technologies, development roadmaps and manufacturing excellence. Each webinar will discuss Tower’s best-in-class solutions addressing the current and future market needs of the IoT, 5G, networking, high-end imaging, sensing, automotive, industrial, and consumer markets.
|Date
|Topic
|Presented by
|November 9, 2020
|Silicon Photonics and Advanced SiGe Technology for Optical Transceivers
|Dr. Edward Preisler
Director of Technology Development, RF & HPA
|November 10, 2020
|The latest high voltage and high-power technologies
|Mr. Erez Sarig
Director of Power Management Business Development & Marketing
Japanese session by Mr. Akira Takeishi
General Manager of Device Technology & Deputy Director of Power Management / Mixed Signal, TPSCo
|November 12, 2020
|Stacking BSI technology, iToF and dTOF for face recognition and next generation global shutter technology
|Dr. Assaf Lahav
CIS Research & Development Expert and Fellow
Japanese session by Mr. Isao Miyanaga
General Manager of Device Technology & Deputy Director of Image Sensor, TPSCo
|November 17, 2020
|Under OLED and under LCD optical fingerprint sensors
|Dr. Amos Fenigstein
Senior Director of CIS Research & Development, Sensors Business Unit
Japanese session by Mr. Isao Miyanaga
General Manager of Device Technology & Deputy Director of Image Sensor, TPSCo
|November 18, 2020
|Process technology and PDK enhancements for Wireless Applications
|Dr. Paul Hurwitz
Director of Device Technology, RF & HPA
|November 19, 2020
|MEMS and NIS Technology for UV, radiation, temperature, and gas sensors
|Myriam Buchbinder
Senior Director of Process Engineering Research & Development
Prof. Yakov Roizin
Director of Emerging Technologies & Fellow
|November 23, 2020
|Aerospace and Defense Technology Solutions
|Dr. David Howard
Executive Director & Fellow
Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM, TASE: TSEM), the leader in high-value analog semiconductor foundry solutions, provides technology and manufacturing platforms for integrated circuits (ICs) in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor’s focuses on creating positive and sustainable impact on the world through long term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as Transfer Optimization and development Process Services (TOPS) to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor operates two manufacturing facilities in Israel (150mm and 200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm) and three facilities in Japan (two 200mm and one 300mm) through TPSCo. For more information, please visit www.towersemi.com.
Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary from those projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. A complete discussion of risks and uncertainties that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements included in this press release or which may otherwise affect Tower’s business is included under the heading “Risk Factors” in Tower’s most recent filings on Forms 20-F, F-3, F-4 and 6-K, as were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and the Israel Securities Authority. Tower does not intend to update, and expressly disclaim any obligation to update, the information contained in this release.
