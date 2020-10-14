Kristen Bell Launches Happy Dance™ CBD Brand with Cronos Group

New CBD skincare collection redefines self-care

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”) today announced the launch of Happy Dance™, a new, clean, simple CBD skincare brand, co-founded with actress and New York Times best-selling author Kristen Bell. Happy Dance launches with a trio of high-quality, cruelty-free and vegan bath and body care products.



The new Happy Dance collection features a body butter, a coconut melt and a bath bomb, all formulated with Kristen Bell’s favorite clean ingredients and high-quality CBD from full-spectrum hemp extract. These multi-purpose products are infused with delightful blends of plant-based oils and butters in enjoyable textures that are effortlessly easy-to-use. The ultimate head-to-toe body treats, Happy Dance products are perfectly suited for the CBD enthusiast or for someone experiencing CBD for the first time.

“I discovered CBD through the Lord Jones™ brand in 2017 and was blown away by its quality, integrity and consistency. As a working mom, I turned to CBD skincare as a way to turn down the volume of my life and CBD products have since become an essential part of my self-care routine,” said Kristen Bell. “I was inspired to create a line of high-quality, affordable CBD bath and body care products that would reach a wide audience. Having been involved in all aspects of bringing this new brand to life, from the formulations to the packaging, I couldn’t be happier to launch Happy Dance today.”

“After years as a working actress, Kristen Bell understands the importance of taking care of your skin,” said Summer Frein, U.S. General Manager, Cronos Group. “Her passion for the category started with her personal and professional experience as a skincare ambassador and she has since become someone who people look to for personal care advice and expertise.”

The Happy Dance brand is the epitome of good, clean, fun. The full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD product collection launching today features:

Happy Dance Whipped Body Butter (200mg CBD) - $ 30

Happy Dance Head-to-Toe Coconut Melt (225mg CBD) - $ 25

Happy Dance Stress Away Bath Bomb (60mg CBD) - $15



“We feel fortunate to be working with someone as authentic, caring and kind as Kristen,” said Kurt Schmidt, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cronos Group. “We have always been committed to improving people’s lives with breakthrough cannabinoid products, which is why we’re incredibly excited to launch an accessible, purpose-driven brand with Kristen Bell, someone we know consumers trust for her integrity and relatability.”

Happy Dance’s commitment to self-care extends not only to its products, but to the community it serves. One percent of profits from sales on the Happy Dance website will benefit A New Way of Life Re-Entry Project, a Black-owned LA-based organization that provides housing, case management, pro bono legal services, advocacy and leadership development for women rebuilding their lives after prison.

“It was essential to me that Happy Dance be a purpose-driven brand that challenged the traditional notion of self-care,” said Kristen Bell. “And when I care for myself, I can better care for others. Happy Dance’s commitment to care extends to those who need it most, which is why we are honored to be partnering with A New Way of Life Re-Entry Project.”

Happy Dance products undergo extensive third-party testing, are vegan and cruelty-free and tested for heavy metals, microbiological contaminants, residual solvents and pesticides. Each product formula is evaluated through clinical testing according to cosmetic industry standards. Every product also features traceable lot codes allowing customers to review product Certificates of Analysis (COA).

For more information, or to purchase Happy Dance products, visit www.doahappydance.com or @happydance.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group is an innovative global cannabinoid company with international production and distribution across five continents. Cronos Group is committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos Group is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos Group’s portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS™, a global wellness platform, two adult-use brands, COVE™ and Spinach™, and three hemp-derived CBD brands, Lord Jones™, Happy Dance™ and PEACE+™.

About Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell is an actress, New York Times best-selling author and entrepreneur. Kristen voiced Princess Anna in the global blockbusters Frozen and Frozen 2. She is well known to television audiences for her critically acclaimed roles on NBC's The Good Place, as well as Showtime's House of Lies, and her star-making role as the title character in Veronica Mars. Kristen is actively involved in many charities including Alliance of Moms, Baby2Baby and Charity Water. She is also a global advocate for the UN's Women's Peace & Humanitarian Fund.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include the Company's intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (as amended) and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020, and the Company’s definitive proxy statement dated April 28, 2020, all of which have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos Group disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Anna Shlimak

Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 504-0004

investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com



Media Contact:

Ryan Mary Clark

Public Relations

ryan.clark@lordjones.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03fade92-6d13-48de-8458-72758907ea52