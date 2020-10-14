Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Generac Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- WAUKESHA, Wis., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generac Holdings Inc. ("Generac") (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced plans to release its third quarter financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.   Generac management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on that day to discuss highlights of this earnings release.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 415-3113 (domestic) or +1 (678) 509-7544 (international) and entering passcode 2669599.

The conference call will also be webcast simultaneously on Generac’s website (http://www.generac.com), under the Investor Relations link.

Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website. A telephonic replay will also be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering passcode 2669599.   The telephonic replay will be available for seven days following the call.

About Generac

Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products. As an industry leader serving residential, light commercial, and industrial markets, Generac's products and solutions are available globally through a broad network of independent dealers, distributors, retailers, e-commerce partners, wholesalers and equipment rental companies, as well as sold direct to certain end user customers.

SOURCE: Generac Holdings Inc.

CONTACT:
Michael W. Harris
Vice President – Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(262) 506-6064
InvestorRelations@generac.com

Primary Logo

Generac Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

