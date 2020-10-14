BKD Launches Benchmarking Tool for Post-Acute Care Providers

/EIN News/ -- SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BKDpulse, a tool from BKD CPAs & Advisors that allows users to measure financial information against other health care organizations in the country, has expanded into the post-acute care space. BKDpulse for post-acute care synthesizes Medicare discharge data from inpatient providers to create a national database to help providers across the spectrum compare their performance and establish a competitive advantage in their markets.



“BKDpulse for post-acute care is based on feedback to help providers understand how they rank among others in the industry. Quality measures are also included, so users have a launching point for continued quality improvement for the benefit of their patients and residents,” said Director John Harned.

BKDpulse houses data from existing market tools in one convenient location. The dashboard suite has tools to help evaluate pay and productivity, benchmark performance, make improvements, perform geographic needs assessments and identify opportunities for quality enhancement.

The intuitive dashboards include data for skilled nursing, home health and swing bed providers to help users compare across provider types or within the same peer group. Users can save customized markets that help demonstrate value to inpatient providers in the following areas: market share, readmission trending, quality measures, referral sources and performance specific to inpatient services lines and diagnosis-related groups.

“BKDpulse allows health care providers to visualize data in ways that allow them to make quick and informed decisions. Time is critical in today’s environment, and this tool makes it easy to take action,” said Harned.

To learn more or to request a specialized demo for your organization, visit bkd.com/bkdpulse.

