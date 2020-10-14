Telefónica Spain Selects Juniper Networks to Secure 5G Network

Juniper Security Gateway to deliver future-proof, carrier-class security for provider’s mobile backhaul network

/EIN News/ -- MADRID, Spain, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks , (NYSE: JNPR) a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, has been chosen by Telefónica Spain, a leading global service provider, to secure the mobile backhaul of its growing 5G network.

As Telefónica continues to roll out its 5G network across Spain, the provider needed to ensure that all traffic is secure and its infrastructure protected. To achieve this goal, Juniper’s Security Gateway (SecGW) was selected because it provides outstanding performance, scalability and service integration. In addition, with Juniper’s SRX Series Telefónica also selected a platform that can grow to support additional services, including Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation (CGNAT), Stateful Firewall, Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), Denial of Service (DoS), Application Security, VPN (IPsec), Unified Threat Management (UTM), Quality of Service (QoS) and Large-scale Multitenancy in the future.

This implementation will provide Telefónica with a host of benefits, including:

A widely deployed, future-proof and carrier-class platform to secure its mobile backhaul network



CAPEX & OPEX reductions, as Junos® is already integrated into the provider’s systems, as well as using common services cards in its MX and SRX units and available growth capacity right from initial deployment

Simplified operation with Juniper’s AutoVPN feature, allowing one-time SecGW configuration for all gNodeB points, even newly added ones

Flexible high-availability architectures across active/active and active/passive connections

A smooth rollout thanks to the experienced Juniper professional services teams deploying the SecGW solutions



To accomplish this, Telefónica will implement the following Juniper solutions:

The SRX5800 Services Gateway, an award-winning, next-generation security platform based on an innovative architecture that provides outstanding performance, scalability and service integration. As part of the SRX family, it includes vSRX and cSRX, allowing the solution to extend seamlessly across the Telco Cloud infrastructure

The third generation Services Processing Card (SPC3) with advanced security acceleration for IPsec enhances the SRX5800, SRX5600 and SRX5400 to meet the high bandwidth requirements of gNodeB on mobile backhaul security for large scale 5G deployments

The fourth generation of Input Output Cards (IOC4), delivering the highest throughput of all SRX5000 series line cards by supporting up to 480 Gbps and offering multiple connectivity options from 10GbE to 100GbE



Supporting Quotes:

“The rollout of our 5G network delivers an enhanced mobile experience for our customers, as well as new connectivity use cases such as IoT, augmented reality and others. We need to ensure that the network traffic from all connected devices can traverse our network securely without impacting network performance. By leveraging Juniper’s single, low-latency security platform, we can be confident, regardless of scale, that our 5G network will be secure now and into the future.”

- Joaquin Mata, Chief Technology Officer, Telefónica Spain

“In order to better combat and contain security threats in a modern mobile network, service providers like Telefónica are working to ensure security is embedded throughout the network. Juniper’s Security Gateway can help deliver peace-of-mind, as well as regulatory compliance for growing 5G networks, while ensuring network performance is maintained.”

- Raj Yavatkar, Chief Technology Officer, Juniper Networks

Additional Resources:

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking and security in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Relations: Pelin Murphy Juniper Networks +44 (0) 1372 385 686 pelin@juniper.net