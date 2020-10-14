Get closer to the action with the Canon PowerShot ZOOM

Canon Europe (www.Canon-Europe.com) today announces the launch of the PowerShot ZOOM - a palm-sized, lightweight 12 megapixel camera with image stabilisation and an easy-to-use 3 step zoom, designed to help users experience the moment and relive it in detail. A dynamic and innovative concept in product design and usability, the Canon PowerShot ZOOM is a portable, monocular-style fixed lens camera, capable of Full HD video and super-zoom. With 100mm, 400mm and a digitally extended 800mm [1] zoom, this compact digital camera is ideal for families enjoying outdoor activites or nature enthusiasts wanting to get closer to wildlife from afar.

The Canon PowerShot ZOOM enables users to photograph and film distant subjects as though they are in front of them. Whether capturing your child scoring a winning goal from the sidelines or spotting a rare bird, the 3 step zoom enables instant optical and digital magnification. Reaching 100mm and 400mm optical focal lengths at apertures of f/5.6 and f/6.3 respectively, the Canon PowerShot ZOOM manages sharp focus on far away subjects. With the extended 800mm equivalent digital zoom, this telephoto capability is ideal for casual bird watchers and nature explorers. Weighing only 145g, but with an outstanding level of zoom for its size, this unique single lens design enables users to shoot quality still and video imagery without the need for heavy equipment, ideal for capturing special moments as they happen.

Instinctive control

With a minimal, ergonomic design, the Canon PowerShot ZOOM is an easy-to-use camera which produces great results. Five accessible buttons enable control with one hand, for both still imagery and Full HD movie capture during shooting and playback, as well as menu display for ease-of-use. This intuitive device features a simplified menu display, making the PowerShot ZOOM simple to operate. Full auto control of stills and Full HD 1080p movies in MP4 means users can capture precious family moments, such as a child’s first sports day or a trip to the zoo to observe the animals from afar, without worrying about changing the camera’s settings. The smart electronic viewfinder (EVF) has a minimalistic overlay to avoid obscuring the view, while allowing users to get immersed in the high resolution picture.

The powerful DIGIC 8 processor creates sharp and colourful images which brings unmissable moments to life, while enabling 10fps burst speed shooting to capture in-the-moment action. Employing a 12 megapixel sensor, users can capture wildlife on the move, which benefits from a high resolution and fast read-out. Coupled with continuous autofocus - with both face tracking and 1-point AF options available, the PowerShot ZOOM is ideal for capturing candid family moments.

With an advanced Optical Image Stabiliser, the PowerShot ZOOM creates steady, sharp images, while shooting or just observing distant subjects. This lightweight camera also has a generous battery life and reaches full charge from USB Type-C® USB-PD Compatible devices in under two hours, perfect for shooting while out and about.

Amine Djouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa says, “ Canon’s Kyosei philosophy is at the heart of the brand, and it is a Japnese word for living and working together for the common good. This is paramount to how we interact with our consumers and one way to do this is enabling our customers to create memories. The Powershot ZOOM, is the perfect piece of equipment to help do this. The compact design and superior features capability, will create infinite possibilities for those who use it. This is what Canon is all about – that our customers can leave a lasting legacy for future generations with a simple click’.

Connect and share your experiences

To safeguard treasured memories, the Canon PowerShot ZOOM allows users to import, browse and geo-tag images through Wi-Fi, supported by a Bluetooth® link to their smartphone. With Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity users can unlock remote Live View shooting for stills via the Canon Camera Connect app. If friends or family connect [2] their smartphone to the camera in advance, they can even see what the shooter sees through the viewfinder in real time [3] when stood close-by. The Canon PowerShot ZOOM ensures users experience the moment, catch all the details and share them with friends and family seamlessly.

Canon PowerShot ZOOM Key Features:

12.1 megapixel sensor

3 Step Zoom between 100mm, 400mm, 800mm 1 focal lengths

focal lengths Optical 4-axis image stabilisation

Full HD movies in 1080p @ 24/25/30 fps

USB Type-C® USB-PD Compatible devices

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth®

