The Race for Arizona State House District 20

The outcome of the race for the House in Arizona District 20 could determine important policies during the next legislative session. If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, abortion could become illegal in Arizona. Judy Schwiebert pledged to support legislation that keeps abortion safe and legal. Shawnna Bolick and Anthony Kern pledged to vote to prohibit abortion care except in rare cases.

Issue Shawnna Bolick Judy Schwiebert Anthony Kern Has pledged to support legislation that keeps abortion safe and legal. No Yes No Source: Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona Candidate Questionnaire (2020)

