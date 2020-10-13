DOE Releases Final Request for Proposal for Portsmouth Infrastructure Support Services

Cincinnati – Today the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) issued a Final Request for Proposal for the Portsmouth Infrastructure Support Services (Port ISS) procurement. The primary objective of this contract is to perform infrastructure services at the Portsmouth Site. Infrastructure services at the Portsmouth Site include the following: Surveillance, Maintenance, and Repair and Construction/Replacement of Facilities; Janitorial Services; Grounds Maintenance, Snow Removal, and Pest Control; Roadway Parking and Lot Maintenance; Computer and Telecommunication Services; Fleet Management; Real Property Management; Records Management and Document Control; Safeguards and Security Program Management; Environment Safety, Health, and Quality Program; Training Services; Mail Services; Shipping and Receiving; and Other Activities and Support to DOE. The Port ISS contract ensures that the Department efficiently and effectively meets all its obligations to protect Special Nuclear Material, other nuclear materials, classified matter, sensitive information, government property, and the safety and security of employees, contractors, and the general public.

The period of performance includes a base period of three (3) years (including a transition period of sixty (60) days), and a two (2) year option period. The total maximum period of performance is five (5) years. This contract is estimated to be worth approximately between $175 million and $225 million over the five-year period of performance. The new contract resulting from this acquisition will replace the Portsmouth Infrastructure contract, held by Portsmouth Mission Alliance, which is currently set to expire January 14, 2021. There is an option to extend services available on this contract.

DOE anticipates the contract type will be a performance-based contract that is primarily Firm-Fixed Price, which includes Cost Reimbursement (non-fee bearing) contract line item numbers and Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) task order options.

This procurement will be a total (100%) small business set aside. The Government does not intend to acquire a commercial item or service using FAR Part 12. The North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) code for this requirement is 561210, Facilities Support Services, with a size standard of $41.5 Million.

Additional information regarding the procurement is available via the procurement website, https://www.emcbc.doe.gov/seb/port_iss/ .