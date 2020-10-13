FormFactor to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 28th

/EIN News/ -- LIVERMORE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) will report financial results for its 2020 fiscal third quarter on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 1:25 p.m. Pacific Time. The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of FormFactor's conference call on the Investors section of the company's web site at www.formfactor.com. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. The telephone replay will be available through November 4, 2020, 6:30 p.m. Pacific Time, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering confirmation code 4879487. Additionally, the replay will be available on the Investors section of our website, www.formfactor.com.



