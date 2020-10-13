Oil-Dri Announces Fourth Quarter and All-Time Record Fiscal 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), producer and marketer of sorbent mineral products, today announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020.



Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year Ended July 31 Ended July 31 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Consolidated Results Net Sales $64,844,000 $70,117,000 (8)% $283,227,000 $277,025,000 2% Net Income Attributable to Oil-Dri $5,886,000 $3,799,000 55% $18,900,000 $12,611,000 50% Earnings per Common Diluted Share $0.83 $0.54 54% $2.65 $1.80 47% Business to Business Net Sales $26,628,000 $28,052,000 (5)% $104,260,000 $105,877,000 (2)% Segment Operating Income $7,172,000 $9,630,000 (26)% $31,218,000 $31,388,000 (1)% Retail and Wholesale Net Sales $38,216,000 $42,065,000 (9)% $178,967,000 $171,148,000 5% Segment Operating Income $479,000 $1,860,000 (74)% $15,859,000 $8,683,000 83%

Daniel S. Jaffee, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Fiscal year 2020 was one for the record books. We began the year with strong sales and margin improvement. In mid-March, COVID-19 descended upon us and put our people and infrastructure to the test. The value of our essential product portfolio, along with our hard-working teammates, our solid sales and operations planning (“S&OP”) process and enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) system, and an undisrupted supply chain allowed our business to thrive during these unprecedented times. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, all of our plants remained fully operational, and our results reflected our team’s successful efforts. In the fourth quarter, the initial increase in cat litter demand due to COVID-19 began to reverse as consumers unloaded their full pantries. Revenues from other products also reflect the slow recovery from the impact of the pandemic. However, we entered into a confidential license agreement in exchange for a one-time lump sum payment which helped the fourth quarter results. Overall, we experienced record net sales, a significant increase in gross profit, and record net income for the twelve-month period. We continue to focus on the health and safety of our teammates and meeting the needs of our customers. Although the coronavirus pandemic continues, our momentum is strong. We look forward to a successful and healthy fiscal 2021."

Full Year Results

Consolidated net sales for fiscal year 2020 reached an all-time record high of $283 million, reflecting a 2% increase over the prior year. This growth was primarily due to increased demand of our cat litter and animal health products. Total annual cat litter sales within the U.S. and Canada increased by 9% compared to the prior year. Our co-packaging coarse cat litter business also saw significant gains of 6% over last year. Full year sales of our animal health products increased 12% versus the prior year, primarily in Latin America, Mexico, Africa, and Asia, excluding China. Revenues from our agricultural, fluid purification, industrial, and sports products all suffered from the negative impact of COVID-19 on our customers.

Annual consolidated gross profit increased 16% with margins improving from 24% in the past year to 27% in fiscal 2020. These gains were a result of lower freight, natural gas and warehouse costs, offset by slightly higher packaging and non-fuel manufacturing costs. The prior year also included significant expenses related to the implementation of our ERP system and hurricane Michael.

Further elevating our financial position was a one-time pre-tax gain of $13 million in connection with an intellectual property license agreement in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) costs for the last twelve-month period increased 16% over the prior year primarily due to higher advertising spending, compensation, and benefits costs. These higher expenses were partially offset by lower legal costs, deferred compensation costs, and the curtailment gain related to our supplemental executive retirement plan. Full year net income attributed to Oil-Dri reached a record high of $19 million, reflecting a 50% increase over the prior year.

With cash and cash equivalents of $41 million and approximately $10 million of debt on our balance sheet, we are in a very strong liquidity position.

Fourth Quarter Results

Consolidated net sales in the fourth quarter declined by 8% compared to last year, while gross margins remained relatively flat. Weaker demand for products within all areas of our business, except for our animal health products, resulted in this decrease. A one-time pre-tax gain of $13 million resulting from an intellectual property license agreement helped consolidated net income attributed to Oil-Dri reach a quarterly record high of $6 million, reflecting a 55% increase over the prior year.

Product Group Review

Our Business to Business Products (“B2B”) Group’s fourth quarter revenues decreased 5% compared to last year. Sales of our agricultural products declined by 10% versus the prior year as a result of COVID-19 related demand delays from a large customer, as well as a shift in timing of orders for our Verge product. Sales of our fluid purification products also declined this quarter by 6% compared to the fourth quarter in the prior year, mainly due to improved quality of edible oil in North America, thus resulting in reduced need of our bleaching clay. COVID-19 has made product testing at edible oil plants difficult and also resulted in decreased demand for our products used to process jet fuel as air travel has subsided dramatically all over the world. Sales from co-packaging coarse cat litter declined by 8% in the fourth quarter compared to the prior year, which can be attributed to pantry deloading by consumers. Animal health products saw significant sales gains of 8% which partially offset the aforementioned losses. Increases were primarily experienced in Mexico, due to higher customer demand and the sale of animal health related equipment, and in Africa. Local pricing competition in foreign markets caused by unfavorable exchange rates continues to negatively impact several segments within our B2B Group.

Operating income in the B2B Group declined 26% in the fourth quarter versus the same period in the prior year. Lower sales, unfavorable product mix and cost allocation shifts offset a 4% reduction in SG&A expenses over the previous fourth quarter.

Revenues within our Retail and Wholesale Group decreased by 9% in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in fiscal year 2019. While sales of our cat litter items grew significantly in the third quarter due to COVID-19 pantry loading, they leveled off in the fourth quarter as a result of decreased demand from consumers who had stocked up on our products. The combined net sales for the third and fourth quarters reflect an increase of 7% over the same quarters in the prior year, representing ongoing momentum. In the fourth quarter, consumers demanded more private label scoopable products, including lightweight litter, when compared to the same quarter last year, while sales of private label coarse litter declined. However, our e-commerce business experienced double-digit sales growth for the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year, as more people continued to shop online during the pandemic. Revenues from cat litter within our Canadian subsidiary demonstrated a 20% increase over the prior year. Our industrial and sports products unfortunately were hit hard during the fourth quarter, as these markets continue to be negatively impacted by COVID-19. Decreased demand and the national shutdown of sports fields continued to cause weak sales.

Operating income for the Retail and Wholesale Products Group was $479,000 in the fourth quarter, reflecting a 74% decrease compared to last year. This decline can be attributed to lower sales and significantly higher advertising spending. A targeted digital media campaign will continue into the next fiscal year, and we expect advertising costs for the upcoming fiscal 2021 to be comparable to fiscal 2020.

In the fourth quarter, Oil-Dri entered into an amended and restated note purchase and private shelf agreement. The company incurred $10 million of debt payable over a 10-year term as part of a $75 million shelf agreement which provides Oil-Dri the ability to request additional financing in the future to grow our business, if needed.”

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 75 years of experience, the company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals.



“Oil-Dri” and “Verge” are registered trademarks of Oil-Dri Corporation of America.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended July 31, 2020 % of Sales 2019 % of Sales Net Sales $ 64,844 100.0 % $ 70,117 100.0 % Cost of Sales (49,299 ) (76.0 )% (52,705 ) (75.2 )% Gross Profit 15,545 24.0 % 17,412 24.8 % Other Operating Income (1) 13,000 20.0 % — — % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (2)

(19,412 ) (29.9 )% (13,157 ) (18.8 )% Operating Income 9,133 14.1 % 4,255 6.1 % Interest Expense (204 ) (0.3 )% (160 ) (0.2 )% Other Income (3) (1,341 ) (2.1 )% 77 0.1 % Income Before Income Taxes 7,588 11.7 % 4,172 6.0 % Income Tax Expense (1,707 ) (2.6 )% (334 ) (0.5 )% Net Income 5,881 9.1 % 3,838 5.5 % Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

(5 ) — % 39 0.1 % Net Income Attributable to Oil-Dri

$ 5,886 9.1 % $ 3,799 5.4 % Net Income Per Share: Basic Common $ 0.85 $ 0.54 Basic Class B Common $ 0.63 $ 0.41 Diluted Common $ 0.83 $ 0.54 Diluted Class B Common $ 0.62 $ 0.40 Avg Shares Outstanding: Basic Common 5,139 5,126 Basic Class B Common 1,954 2,068 Diluted Common 5,255 5,191 Diluted Class B Common 1,966 2,090 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share amounts)

(audited) Twelve Months Ended July 31, 2020 % of Sales 2019 % of Sales Net Sales $ 283,227 100.0 % $ 277,025 100.0 % Cost of Sales (207,404 ) (73.2 )% (211,365 ) (76.3 )% Gross Profit 75,823 26.8 % 65,660 23.7 % Other Operating Income (1) 13,000 4.6 % — — % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (2)

(63,996 ) (22.6 )% (55,248 ) (19.9 )% Operating Income 24,827 8.8 % 10,412 3.8 % Interest Expense (518 ) (0.2 )% (594 ) (0.2 )% Other Income (3) (1,289 ) (0.5 )% 4,730 1.7 % Income Before Income Taxes 23,020 8.1 % 14,548 5.3 % Income Tax Expense (4,280 ) (1.5 )% (1,933 ) (0.7 )% Net Income 18,740 6.6 % 12,615 4.6 % Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

(160 ) (0.1 )% 4 — % Net Income Attributable to Oil-Dri

$ 18,900 6.7 % $ 12,611 4.6 % Net Income Per Share: Basic Common $ 2.70 $ 1.82 Basic Class B Common $ 2.02 $ 1.36 Diluted Common $ 2.65 $ 1.80 Diluted Class B Common $ 1.99 $ 1.35 Avg Shares Outstanding: Basic Common 5,149 5,112 Basic Class B Common 2,020 2,068 Diluted Common 5,246 5,165 Diluted Class B Common 2,046 2,086

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ending July 31, 2020 for further information about amounts included in this line item for the years presented.

(2) See Note 9 of the Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ending July 31, 2020 for further information about amounts included in this line item for the years presented.

(3) See Notes 2 and 8 of the Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ending July 31, 2020 for further information about amounts included in this line item for the years presented.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (audited) As of July 31 2020 2019 Current Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 40,890 $ 21,862 Accounts Receivable, Net 34,911 35,459 Inventories 23,893 24,163 Prepaid Expenses and Other 8,726 7,792 Total Current Assets 108,420 89,276 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 92,948 90,798 Other Noncurrent Assets (1) 34,514 25,153 Total Assets $ 235,882 $ 205,227 Current Liabilities Current Maturities of Notes Payable $ 1,000 $ 3,083 Accounts Payable 12,529 8,092 Dividends Payable 1,808 1,761 Other Current Liabilities 30,870 19,670 Total Current Liabilities 46,207 32,606 Noncurrent Liabilities Notes Payable 8,848 3,052 Other Noncurrent Liabilities (1) 32,863 34,023 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 41,711 37,075 Stockholders' Equity 147,964 135,546 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 235,882 $ 205,227 Book Value Per Share Outstanding $ 20.64 $ 18.88 Acquisitions of: Property, Plant and Equipment Fourth Quarter $ 3,870 $ 4,867 Year To Date $ 14,740 $ 15,029 Depreciation and Amortization Charges Fourth Quarter $ 3,524 $ 3,481 Year To Date $ 13,923 $ 13,330

(1) Amounts as of July 31, 2020 include right-of-use operating lease assets and related liabilities required by adoption of Accounting Standards Codification 842, Leases.