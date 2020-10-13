SpringWorks Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, announced today the closing of its underwritten public offering of 5,637,254 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $51.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 735,294 shares of common stock in this offering. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, were approximately $287.5 million.



J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush Securities Inc. acted as co-manager for the offering.

An automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR (including a prospectus) relating to these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and has become effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement that form part of the automatic shelf registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1115 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Goldman Sachs & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com or Cowen and Company, LLC c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY,11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926 or by emailing PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to acquiring, developing and commercializing life-changing medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from devastating rare diseases and cancer. SpringWorks has a differentiated portfolio of small molecule targeted oncology product candidates and is advancing two potentially registrational clinical trials in rare tumor types, as well as several other programs addressing highly prevalent, genetically defined cancers. SpringWorks’ strategic approach and operational excellence in clinical development have enabled it to rapidly advance its two lead product candidates into late-stage clinical trials while simultaneously entering into multiple shared-value partnerships with industry leaders to expand its portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding SpringWorks’ expectations with respect to the completion of the proposed public offering. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed offering, and other risks identified in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part II of SpringWorks’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in SpringWorks’ subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SpringWorks cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. SpringWorks disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent SpringWorks’ views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

Contact

Kim Diamond

Phone: 203-561-1646

Email: kdiamond@springworkstx.com