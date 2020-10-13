The Race for Arizona State House District 23

The outcome of the race for the House in Arizona District 23 could determine important policies during the next legislative session. If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, abortion could become illegal in Arizona. Eric Kurland pledged to support legislation that keeps abortion safe and legal. John Kavanagh and Joseph Chaplick pledged to vote to prohibit abortion care except in rare cases.

Issue Eric Kurland Joseph Chaplick John Kavanagh Has pledged to support legislation that keeps abortion safe and legal. Yes No No Source: Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona Candidate Questionnaire (2020).

