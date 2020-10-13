Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Race for Arizona State House District 23

The outcome of the race for the House in Arizona District 23 could determine important policies during the next legislative session.   If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, abortion could become illegal in Arizona.    Eric Kurland pledged to support legislation that keeps abortion safe and legal. John Kavanagh and Joseph Chaplick pledged to vote to prohibit abortion care except in rare cases.

Eric Kurland, Joseph Chaplick, and John Kavanagh.
Issue Eric Kurland Joseph Chaplick John Kavanagh
Has pledged to support legislation that keeps abortion safe and legal. Yes No No
Source: Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona Candidate Questionnaire (2020).

The ACLU does not endorse or oppose candidates, but we do want you to cast an informed vote in Arizona House District 23.   Paid for by American Civil Liberties Union, Inc. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate committee.

