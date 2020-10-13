Apply for Utah's most prized hunting permits, starting Oct. 21

Salt Lake City — Sportsman permits are among Utah's most prized hunting permits, and the time to apply for one is coming up soon.

Utahns can begin submitting applications for 2021 sportsman permits on Oct. 21. To be included in the permit drawing, you have to submit your application no later than 11 p.m. on Nov. 10. You can apply for permits on the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website or over the phone by calling the nearest DWR regional office.

"If you draw a sportsman permit, you can hunt on almost every unit in Utah that's open to hunting the species you drew a permit for," DWR Wildlife Licensing Coordinator Lindy Varney said. "Also, the season dates are much longer, so you'll have more time to scout different places to harvest an animal. It's the hunt of a lifetime."

Utahns may apply for as many species as they'd like, but only one sportsman permit is offered for each of the following species each year:

Buck deer

Buck pronghorn

Bull elk

Bull moose

Desert bighorn sheep

Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep

Bison

Mountain goat

Black bear

Cougar

Wild turkey

There's a $10 application fee to apply for each species. If you successfully draw a permit, the permit fees range from $35 to $513. Visit the DWR website to see the cost of each permit.

Applicants cannot earn or use bonus points in the sportsman drawing, and only Utah residents may apply for sportsman permits. (See Utah residency requirements on the DWR website.)

Applicants must be at least 11 years old to apply for most of the permits. (Applicants for the cougar sportsman permit must be at least 12 years old by Dec. 31, 2020, in order to apply.) You must be at least 12 years old to hunt most of the species, including all big game species. A valid Utah hunting or combination license is also required to apply for any of the sportsman permits.

Applicants will be notified about the drawing results on or before Nov. 18, 2020. You'll be notified by email, but you can also get the drawing results online or by calling 1-800-221-0659.

For more information about Utah's sportsman permits, visit the DWR website.