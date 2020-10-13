Research Study Launched to Identify Effective Learning Strategies

Brandon Hall Group, the preeminent independent human capital management research and advisory firm, launches its 2020 Learning Strategy Study to help link organizations’ learning strategies to business performance.

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traditionally, the sole outcome for learning within organizations is the learning itself – how efficiently it is created and delivered. Learning strategies focus on compliance and demands from business leaders but only one-third of companies think their learning strategy is effective or very effective at helping the organization achieve its business goals.

“Companies struggle to create and deploy learning programs that meet employees’ performance needs, making it difficult to impact business goals, which makes the learning strategy ineffective,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke.

Brandon Hall Group’s 2020 Learning Strategy Study consists of a survey sent to its global database, along with scores of qualitative interviews with research participants, HCM Excellence Award winners and its members.

This research study will enable organizations to benchmark their learning strategies on:

The maturity of their learning strategy.

Learning’s impact has on business outcomes.

Obstacles that keep learning from having an impact on the business.

Learning initiatives to increase impact.

Elements of organizations’ learning approach.

Modalities/technologies used to execute the strategy.

“A learning strategy is critical. Without one, L&D is rudderless, with no vision or mission,” said Brandon Hall Group Principal Learning Analyst David Wentworth. “This study is designed to uncover and solve the challenges that keep learning from being truly strategic with a direct impact on both individual and organizational outcomes.”

To learn more about this research study or to participate, click here

Those who participate will receive a summary of the results and the ability to connect with Brandon Hall Group’s analyst team to gain further understanding of the issues.

-About Brandon Hall Group-

Brandon Hall Group is the world’s only professional-development company that provides data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent professionals and organizations. The best companies in the world rely on Brandon Hall Group to help create future-proof employee-development plans for the new era of work and management.

For more than 27 years, BHG empowers, recognizes and certifies excellence in organizations throughout the world, driving the development of more than 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our annual HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize and celebrate organizations for learning and talent, and as the industry’s gold standard is known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Brandon Hall Group’s cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

David Forry Brandon Hall Group 5613538082 David.forry@brandonhall.com