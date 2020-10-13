Investor Daniel Calugar Announces Finance Scholarship

Daniel Calugar announces finance scholarship to help empower students who aspire to work in finance.

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dan Calugar Finance Scholarship, established in 2020, was created to give high school seniors and current college students financial assistance to put towards their degree in finance. This $6,100 scholarship will be awarded to an individual pursuing a finance degree that desires to become a financial trader in the future.

Daniel Calugar has an academic and professional background in computer science, business, and law. Through his many years of experience, he found a passion for developing computer programs to help identify successful investment strategies. Some of his past successes include building his own tax-qualified profit-sharing plan and trading strategies in mutual funds, hedge funds, mortgage-backed securities, futures, and options. As an experienced investor, he understands the critical role education plays in building a successful future. He encourages students to apply for the scholarship so they can continue to invest in their education.

To qualify for the $6,100 scholarship, applicants must either be a high school senior who has already received an acceptance letter from an accredited college or university or a college student currently enrolled full-time accredited college or university. Applicants must be actively pursuing a finance degree and must also be interested in becoming a financial trader. Eligible students need to have a minimum GPA of 3.5 and must be registered as an in-state student.

Applicants shall submit an essay on the Dan Calugar Finance Scholarship website not exceeding 2,000 words that should detail any experience developing algorithms to assist with trading stocks, options, bonds, or futures. If a student has not had any experience with this, they can explain why they wish to pursue a career in finance where they will be utilizing algorithmic trading technology on a day to day basis.

The Dan Calugar Finance Scholarship committee will review all applications after the deadline on December 31, 2020. For applications to be considered, they must be submitted in entirety before the deadline. The candidate with the best submission will be selected and contacted via email in January of 2021. The winner will have two weeks to accept the award; failure to do so in that period will result in disqualification, and a new winner be selected at that time.

When the winner is selected, they may be subject to a request for additional information from the Dan Calugar Finance Scholarship committee, including but not limited to any documentation supporting the information provided by the candidate.

About Daniel Calugar

Daniel Calugar is a versatile and experienced investor with a background in computer science, business, and law. He developed a passion for investing while working as a pension lawyer and leveraged his technical capabilities to write computer programs that helped him identify more profitable investment strategies. When Dan Calugar is not working, he enjoys spending time working out and being with friends and family and volunteering with Angel Flight.

Contact:

Name: Dan Calugar

Email: dcalugar@pacelinecapital.com

Organization: Paceline Capital, LLC

Address: 1 Hughes Center Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89169

Phone:702 302-3204

https://www.dancalugarscholarship.com/