PDS Announces Newest Version of its Vista HCM Platform

/EIN News/ -- BLUE BELL, Pa., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS ®, a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced the latest version of its flagship HCM platform, Vista 7.1. This new version offers significant new features and product enhancements throughout the software suite. These updates provide Vista customers with more features at their users’ fingertips, enhanced opportunities for employee engagement and further streamlining of processes resulting in increased consistency and data integrity.



“We are focused on staying at the forefront of the HCM market and continuing to add value to our solution,” said Pat Palmer , president and CEO at PDS. “The new features and enhancements in Vista 7.1 are part of our strategic product development roadmap. While we continue to improve the performance of Vista, at the same time we are incorporating new features and functionality requested by our valued customer base.”

Key enhancements for Vista 7.1 include:

Vista Human Resources:

A new Vista Onboarding solution can be easily configured to provide employees with a virtual checklist of to-do items, an FAQ page and their own custom content.

Vista now delivers an employment eligibility integration with E-Verify to simplify this post-hire-onboarding step for HR departments with a high volume of new hires.

Vista delivers an enhanced icon-based ESS (Employee Self-Service) page that PDS continues to expand to enable users to easily access their content.

Vista’s Employee Directory now offers a visual window into an organization, where self-service users can interact more easily with their fellow employees, using tools such as interactive Wall, Feedback and even 360 Reviews.

Vista’s new wizards offer increased consistency by streamlining employee maintenance processes (i.e. status changes, terminations, new hires, re-hires, role changes, rate changes) improving data integrity across the organization.

Vista’s Learning Management component has been expanded offering an HR team the tools they need to better define, manage and plan corporate learning.

Vista Recruiting

Vista’s new Application Report streamlines the application process enabling users to gather all the data that the applicant has entered and present it in a formatted application form; and gather any missing data including digital applicant signatures.

Vista now also enables applicants to easily apply from their smartphone.

Vista Payroll

Vista 7.1 Next-Generation Payroll delivers the stability of a proven payroll process with the configurability and streamlined use that will give users more control over the payroll process, and better visibility into the results. PDS has also improved the payroll performance by reducing processing time by 50% in addition to many other exciting features.

Vista Analytics:

Vista offers a variety of format and design enhancements to provide more power to the analytic designer; as well as a large number of visual improvements to better communicate the purpose and content of analytics.

About PDS

PDS is a leading provider of HCM systems offering a core suite of recruiting, onboarding, human resource, benefits, payroll, and time and attendance software throughout the U.S. and Canada. PDS Vista® enables organizations to minimize the time invested in administrative HCM and payroll activities by streamlining and automating those processes and facilitating strategic decision-making capabilities. Its innovative, personalized technology is backed by a team of experts who know your name, so you get a truly personal experience your way, on your terms.

Founded in 1974, PDS is a privately held company headquartered in Blue Bell, Pa. For more information on PDS or PDS’ Vista solution and services visit www.pdssoftware.com .

PDS and the PDS logo are registered trademarks and Vista is a trademark of Personnel Data Systems, Inc. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are properties of their respective owners.