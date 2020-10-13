Coronavirus - Gambia: Daily Case Update as of 12th October 2020
Active cases: 925 New cases: 4 New tests: 351 Total confirmed: 3,636 Recovered: 2,593 (+50) Deaths: 118 (+1)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
