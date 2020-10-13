Clifford M. Sladnick Returns to Dresner Partners as Managing Director

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that Clifford M. Sladnick has returned as Managing Director. Mr. Sladnick’s distinguished 40-year career includes roles as a CPA, a corporate partner in an international law firm, an executive officer of a publicly held commercial bank, a senior executive at two leading public companies, and as an investment banker. He has completed over $4 billion of corporate acquisitions and divestitures across various industries and has successfully led over 60 investment banking engagements in the business services sector, including transactions in the professional employer organization (PEO), payroll, staffing, insurance, benefits administration, and technology verticals.



“I am excited to return to Dresner Partners after previously joining the firm in 2004,” said Clifford Sladnick. “Steve Dresner and I have kept in touch over the years and I’m very impressed with the growth and diversification of the firm over the last 16 years. The depth and breath of Dresner Partners’ services coupled with its strong domestic and international presence in many industry verticals, will provide me with an excellent platform to engage my network. I look forward to working closely again with Steve and some of my old colleagues, as well as the new ones, to help the firm reach new heights.”

“I am very proud to welcome Cliff back as part of a distinguished group of professionals that have returned to the firm in recent years,” said Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners. “We’ve known each other for more than 20 years and have always maintained a strong and collaborative working relationship. I value his diverse experience and the unique perspective he has developed from working in various capacities and disciplines including mergers and acquisitions, commercial lending, corporate finance and development, human resources, legal, investor relations, compliance, strategic planning and more.”

Mr. Sladnick earned B.A. and J.D. degrees from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana and holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About Dresner Partners

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, Boston, Boca Raton, Fla., and Irvine and Palo Alto, Calif. For nearly 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com. You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.

David E. Gutierrez, Head of PR, IR and Corporate Development, (312) 780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com

Steven M. Dresner, President, (312) 780-7206, sdresner@dresnerco.com

Clifford Sladnick, Managing Director, (847) 840-3460, csladnick@dresnerco.com