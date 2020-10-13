StreamlineMD Selects Aidéo Technologies’ AI-Powered Auto-Coding Tool for Revenue Cycle Management, Increased Efficiencies

Gemini AutoCode™ uses AI and machine learning to improve accuracy, reduce costs without human intervention

/EIN News/ -- WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aidéo Technologies – a leader in AI-enabled automation technology for the healthcare industry – announced today that StreamlineMD has chosen the company’s AI-powered auto-coding tool Gemini AutoCode™ to enhance revenue, improve coding processes and reduce costs for its clients in the healthcare industry.



Unlike other coding tools, Gemini AutoCode™ uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to continuously improve with each interaction and assigns the correct procedure and diagnosis codes without human intervention. This functionality will allow StreamlineMD to upgrade its clinical workflow and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) technology and services for its clients while saving time and money.

“Our objective was to find a technology partner with true AI coding capabilities, not a computer-assisted coding tool,” said Harry Curley, Chief Executive Officer of StreamlineMD. “We feel like Aidéo has a well-developed product that gives us the ability to save on our coding costs while improving the reliability and efficiency of our coding operations.

“The Aidéo management team has exhibited a high-level understanding of the entire RCM process and developed a technology that meets the needs and standards of companies like us.”

Gemini AutoCode™ uses AI, a proprietary Natural Language Processing engine and machine learning to interpret structured and unstructured clinical data. The application assigns the appropriate procedure and diagnosis codes, with no human intervention required. Gemini AutoCode™ easily integrates with electronic medical records and can accurately interpret and code more than 40,000 clinical encounters per hour.

“We are committed to helping our clients in the healthcare industry operate more efficiently, and our experience in the revenue cycle management domain makes that possible,” said Rob Gontarek, President and CEO of Aidéo Technologies. “Gemini AutoCode™ radically reduces overhead and streamlines operations automatically, with results that are evident and easy to track.”

About Aidéo Technologies Aidéo Technologies (www.aideo-tech.com) provides software automation tools using artificial intelligence, robotics and machine learning to the healthcare industry. Established in 2009, the company has development centers in West Palm Beach, Silicon Valley, and Mumbai, India.

About StreamlineMD: StreamlineMD (www.streamlinemd.com) provides clinical workflow and revenue cycle management technology and services tailored to the workflow and business needs of imaging and image-guided procedure specialists in 42 states.

