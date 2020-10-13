DATA443 ACQUIRES ALL ASSETS OF RESILIENT NETWORK SYSTEMS- SILICON VALLEY BASED SAAS DATA ACCESS CONTROL & SSO COMPANY

/EIN News/ -- Adds Multi-Cloud MFA/SAML/OAUTH to Any Data Storage System like Google G Suite Box.Net Capabilities to Growing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Portfolio



RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, is pleased to announce that it has acquired the intellectual property rights and assets of Resilient Network Systems (“RNS”) (http://www.resilient-networks.com/), a Silicon Valley based SaaS platform that performs SSO and adaptive access control ”on the fly” with sophisticated and flexible policy workflows for authentication and authorization. The flagship product, Resilient AccessTM , has been deployed in both the government and Fortune 50.

The acquisition has closed, and all assets have been transferred. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

What is Resilient Access™:

Resilient Access™ is an open architecture for clients to implement with their own storage and IAM platforms (e.g., Microsoft SharePoint, Dropbox, Google G Suite, etc.).

Resilient Access™ for Box provides customizable enterprise-grade control for the Box content environment including file level controls, enhance security reporting and management of external users. It is currently listed and available in the Box.Net App Store.

Developed over years with some of the leading experts in IAM, Java, and cloud IAAS services, the architecture and implementation are second to none.

With major corporations already actively using the platform, its proven ability to scale up portends well for Data443’s planned roadmap.

Why it matters:

Acquisition includes intellectual property, customers, and partner integrations.

Data443 has acquired two additional valuable patents to add to its growing portfolio of defensive IP that is secured and validated.

RNS has existing major, reference-able enterprise flagship clients. A substantial portion of existing Data443 clients are already utilizing Box.

Fine-grained access control to data via SSO and other access control methods are key to the current pandemic-based work ‘anywhere’ approach that we will be dealing with for years to come.

As remote access control mandates a flexible architecture and utilizes existing IAM technologies such as Azure AD, Google IAM, and other identity sources to manage access to all sorts of data. Coupling data classification and governance and sensitivity knowledge with the same policy engine enables any CIO or CTO to make very dynamic policy decisions on the fly, without hard coding or losing fidelity on their policy framework.

Jason Remillard, CEO of Data443, commented, “The Resilient product and their talented team is a significant addition for our Company. Immediately, both sides recognized the great product cross-integration value for all our data and privacy software assets. Understanding our client base – and their growing needs for more control of their data, no matter where it is, who is hosting it, or what its sensitivity levels are – drove us to complete this transaction. Knowing that this technology can scale into the tens of millions of users and seeing that enterprise still have trust issues with cloud-based SSO and IAM providers on a weekly basis enables our offering which may be hosted on a self or hybrid scenario a significant advantage. Since we also manage hundreds of thousands of end-clients’ sensitive mailboxes, access control to exports and additional data sets will be an additional add on offering. Recognizing the importance of this, we are making this product line immediately available to all existing clients of Data443, as well as the new clients we expect to add as a result of this acquisition.”

“Data443 is a great home for Resilient Access and our customers – they have a full suite of data protection and privacy-enhancing products already and Jason has a clear vision where he is taking the company. I also like that they have a large existing client base and a history of successfully integrating new products.” added former-CEO of Resilient Network Systems Ethan Ayer.

“Resilient Network Systems represents our continued and aggressive ability to identify and acquire high quality assets which are immediately accretive to Data443, and enable the introduction of additional capabilities and applications to our customers as our business, along with the challenges of data privacy, continues to evolve. We remain committed to an opportunistic and prudent acquisition strategy that positions Data443 as the industry leader in data privacy solutions for All Things Data Security,” concluded Mr. Remillard.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), is the de facto industry leader in Data Privacy Solutions for All Things Data Security™, providing software and services to enable secure data across local devices, network, cloud, and databases, at rest and in flight. Its suite of products and services is highlighted by: (i) ARALOC™, which is a market leading secure, cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices, which protects an organization’s confidential content and intellectual property assets from leakage — malicious or accidental — without impacting collaboration between all stakeholders; (ii) DATAEXPRESS®, the leading data transport, transformation and delivery product trusted by leading financial organizations worldwide; (iii) ArcMail™, which is a leading provider of simple, secure and cost-effective email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; (iv) ClassiDocs® the Company’s award-winning data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD, and GDPR compliance; (v) ClassiDocs™ for Blockchain, which provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; (vi) Data443® Global Privacy Manager, the privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform which is integrated with ClassiDocs™ to do the delivery portions of GDPR and CCPA as well as process Data Privacy Access Requests – removal request – with inventory by ClassiDocs™; (vii) Resilient AccessTM, which enables fine-grained access controls across myriad platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms like Salesforce, Box.Net, Google G Suite, Microsoft OneDrive and others; viii) Data443™ Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for Compliance, Security, PII, PI, PCI & custom keywords; (ix) the CCPA Framework WordPress plugin, which enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the CCPA privacy framework; (x) FileFacets™, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data within corporate networks, servers, content management systems, email, desktops and laptops; and (xi) the GDPR Framework WordPress plugin, with over 30,000 active users and over 400,000 downloads it enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks. For more information, please visit http://www.data443.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursuant,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding Data443’s plans, objectives, future opportunities for Data443’s services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding Data443’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond Data443’s control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; anti-takeover measures in our charter documents; and, the uncertainties created by the ongoing outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus that was recently named by the World Health Organization as COVID-19. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in our reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“the SEC”), including under (i) “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors”, in our Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the SEC on January 11, 2019 and amended on April 24, 2019; (ii) “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors”, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on 17 April 2020; and, (iii) subsequent filings. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For Further Information:

