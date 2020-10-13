Hasura Wins InfoWorld’s Best of Open Source Software Award

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hasura, the data access infrastructure company, today announced that it has won InfoWorld’s Best of Open Source Software Award, also known as the Bossie Award: https://www.infoworld.com/article/3575858/the-best-open-source-software-of-2020.html . Hasura’s open source product GraphQL engine has been downloaded more than 78 million times and has more than 18,500 GitHub stars.



Each year, InfoWorld’s Bossies recognize the best open source software for businesses and IT professionals. InfoWorld’s central mission has always been to identify the most innovative products available to developers and IT organizations. Increasingly, those products — ranging from software development tools to cloud infrastructure software to big data platforms — come from open source projects. Bossie winners are chosen by InfoWorld editors and expert reviewers that work in IT and software development – who have practical experience with the leading open source technologies.

“Like a benevolent Borg, open source sweeps across the software universe year after year, bringing innovation to everything it touches,” said Doug Dineley, Executive Editor of InfoWorld. “From better ways to build web applications or machine learning models or automated workflows to faster and more powerful distributed databases and analytics, our 2020 Bossie Award winners will amaze you with what cutting-edge open source software has to offer.”

Organizations already have data they want to use but it is trapped in silos. Rather than trying to use outdated approaches to overcome this problem like consolidating fast-moving operational data into static data warehouses or datalakes, Hasura provides a new option: simply connect applications by federating access to where the data lives, using a modern API-based approach that includes security, governance and scalability as standard features. With support for PostgreSQL, MySQL and SQL Server, using Hasura means developers aren’t forced to migrate data to make it accessible from their applications.

Hasura’s ability to auto-generate modern, GraphQL-based APIs and its built-in security, governance and scalability features mean developers can rapidly build applications that connect to data without waiting for costly, time-consuming infrastructure projects to finish building the pieces they need. Instead, they can concentrate on solving business problems with data and rapidly build and ship applications that add value to their organizations. The speed and flexibility provided by Hasura is truly transformative for organizations trapped in outdated ways of working.

“We're delighted to be recognized as having one of the leading open source software products! Since we launched the Hasura GraphQL engine as an open source product two years ago, we’ve seen adoption of Hasura in organizations and projects of all sizes,” said Tanmai Gopal, co-founder and CEO of Hasura. “We will continue to invest in our community and the GraphQL ecosystem as we work towards ensuring the easiest access to data for building powerful, modern applications.”

Hasura also offers an on-premises version with enhanced enterprise features for security, scalability and compliance and Hasura Cloud, a managed service that provides instant and secure access to data across hybrid- and multi-cloud environments with a unified GraphQL API.

This is the second major award Hasura has won. Earlier this year, Hasura won API World’s Best in DevOps APIs award for being a leader in its sector for innovation and for its developer adoption.

Hasura is helping to build the modern world of globally relevant, data-driven applications and APIs. Hasura’s range of data access solutions helps organizations accelerate product delivery by instantly connecting data and services to applications with GraphQL APIs. For more information, go to: https://hasura.io or follow @HasuraHQ.

