RAMP WORK ON I-29 EXIT 64 AND EXIT 71

For Immediate Release:  Friday, October 9, 2020 Contact: Kristi Sandal, Public Information officer, 605-773-7179 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says work will begin on the Exit 71 and Exit 64 interchange ramps along Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls on Monday, Oct. 12. 

The contractor will start milling the Exit 71 ramps after which a new layer of asphalt concrete will be placed. While the paving is taking place, the milling contractor will move to the next ramp and so on. 

The intent is to have no more than two ramps closed at one time, but if work progresses well, it’s possible 3 ramps may be closed. All ramps at the Exit 71 interchange are expected to be completed on Oct. 12 and work completed at the Exit 64 interchange on Oct. 13. 

Motorists will be advised of closures via message boards and should drive with caution and be prepared to take an alternate exit to reach your destination. 

This work is a part of the in-progress I-29 asphalt shoulder project that has an interim completion date of Nov. 27. The project has an overall completion date of July 31, 2021. 

The prime contractor for this $4.7 million project is Bituminous Paving, Inc. from Ortonville, Minnesota. 

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511. 

- 30 -

 

