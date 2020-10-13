President recognises increase in agricultural production

Malanje, ANGOLA, October 13 - Angolan President João Lourenço recognised Tuesday in Malanje the increase in agricultural production, but regretted the fact that some of these products were damaged due to lack of outlets.,

The Head of State was speaking to the press shortly after the inauguration of the new building of the Higher Institute of Agri-food Technology, the unique in the country, which will promote research and food processing.

"The country is already beginning to have some agricultural production, but, unfortunately, due to the difficulties in transporting it, especially due to the lack of a food processing and processing industry, much of the product is spoiled", he said.

According to the President of the Republic, the Higher Institute of Agri-food Technology comes to cover a “great gap that exists in the country, which is the need to transform the products of the field”.

He indicated that young people will learn, in this university teaching institution, precisely the most modern techniques for the transformation of the products of the field.

"It means that, from now on, those investors who want to bet on this branch of agro-business, on agro-industries and on the transformation of rural products, will have the staff they need to move their industries forward", he explained .

President João Lourenço also admitted that agri-food technology institutes should be replicated in other regions of the country.

"We have to remember that the country is quite extensive, so there may be a need to think about replicating this to the center of the country, to the east and south of Angola," he said.

According to him, as long as this infrastructure continues to be unique in the country, it will obviously serve the whole country.

He also stressed that the Executive pays special attention to education and teaching, especially higher education. President João Lourenço highlighted the agricultural potential of the provinces of Malanje, Cuanza Norte and Uíge.