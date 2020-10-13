UNSMIL Welcomes Appointment of Five Women Judges

The UN Support Mission in Libya welcomes the 11 October appointment of five women judges who will work in two new specialised courts in Benghazi and Tripoli dedicated to hearing cases of violence against women and children.

The establishment of these two courts, coupled with the appointment of five women judges, represents a significant step towards advancing the rights of women and children in Libya. With dedicated courts, the criminal justice response to cases of violence against women and children will vastly improve.

The UN Mission, in partnership with the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and UNWOMEN, is committed to a specialised programme of training for all judges appointed to the newly established courts and looks forward to working closely with the Libyan Supreme Judicial Council to implement this programme.