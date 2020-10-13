Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,008 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,155 in the last 365 days.

UNSMIL Welcomes Appointment of Five Women Judges

United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Download logo

The UN Support Mission in Libya welcomes the 11 October appointment of five women judges who will work in two new specialised courts in Benghazi and Tripoli dedicated to hearing cases of violence against women and children.

The establishment of these two courts, coupled with the appointment of five women judges, represents a significant step towards advancing the rights of women and children in Libya. With dedicated courts, the criminal justice response to cases of violence against women and children will vastly improve.

The UN Mission, in partnership with the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and UNWOMEN, is committed to a specialised programme of training for all judges appointed to the newly established courts and looks forward to working closely with the Libyan Supreme Judicial Council to implement this programme.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

You just read:

UNSMIL Welcomes Appointment of Five Women Judges

Distribution channels: Human Rights, Law, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.