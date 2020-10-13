Presenting a Political Triple Play for Communicators: Three Powerful Programs to help PR Pros Get Primed for Election Day

CommPRO in Partnership with The Museum of Public Relations and the Schar School of Policy & Government

/EIN News/ -- New York City, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Tomorrow, October 14 @ 6 pm ET - Brian Stetler - Author of "Hoax," the best-selling chronicle of the bewildering behind-the-scenes friendship between Fox News and the White House, and how that will play into the coming election. How did this unprecedented, co-dependent relationship come about in the first place? Communicators intrigued with the once sacrosanct journalistic ethics will need to hear what's ahead for Fox, post election. This is a free webcast. Register: https://bit.ly/33DPTJi



October 27 @ 6 pm ET - Susan Glasser, Peter Baker - Authors of "The Man Who Ran Washington: the Life and Times of James Baker III," a chief of staff and secretary of state for 25 years, an era when Washington was regarded as the world's political center. Glasser and Baker will discuss how Baker's legacy compares with the current officials in DC and lessons we can learn about the administrations he helped to lead. This is a free webcast. Register: https://bit.ly/3nUbhST



October 29 @ 7 pm ET - "Trust on Trial: How Communicators Succeed in a World No Longer Trusted," will explore the administration's dark and dangerous disinformation campaigns to undermine our most valued institutions. Its relentless communications efforts have chiseled away public trust in nearly all functions of our republic-- from Commerce, Agriculture, and even the Postal Service-- and our faith in our elections is about to be tested. An all star line-up of panelists will dig deep and discuss not just how, but why this is being done and who's really holding the reins. This is a free webcast. Register: https://bit.ly/3jWcu9L





Contact:

Fay Shapiro



fays@commpro.biz

Direct: 212-779-0181