Tokio Marine HCC – Cyber & Professional Lines Group Takes Strategic Action Against Ransomware Threats with Next Generation Antivirus

/EIN News/ -- ENCINO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC – Cyber & Professional Lines Group today announced an arrangement with CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, to offer CrowdStrike’s industry-leading endpoint protection to insureds to help customers address the increasing risk of ransomware attacks and other sophisticated threats. The cloud-native CrowdStrike Falcon platform is built to address today’s complex threat landscape, unifying next-generation antivirus (NGAV), endpoint detection and response (EDR), cyber threat intelligence, managed threat hunting capabilities and security hygiene, delivered via a single, lightweight agent.



In recent years, cyber criminals have increasingly used targeted ransomware attacks to cripple their victims’ systems, causing considerable economic damage. As the trend toward remote work and the use of personal devices has intensified during 2020, the frequency and severity of these attacks have increased. Often, these sophisticated attacks can bypass a victim’s legacy antivirus protection.

“Legacy antivirus products traditionally have relied on comparing virus signatures with files on a computer to identify if there is a virus on the machine,” said Mike Palotay, Chief Underwriting Officer of the Cyber & Professional Lines Group. “This kind of antiquated technology is incapable of protecting against the new breed of ransomware variants, which can easily be modified to evade detection by traditional signature-based virus scanners. The leading endpoint protection solutions have expanded their detection methods beyond signatures and do a much better job identifying and stopping dangerous malware. We are excited to work with CrowdStrike because we think our policyholders will benefit from implementing their technology to stop breaches.”

The Cyber & Professional Lines Group will offer insureds CrowdStrike’s Falcon Prevent™, which protects against all types of attacks, ranging from commodity malware to more sophisticated attacks such as ransomware, with one solution – even when offline. It combines machine learning, artificial intelligence, indicators of attack, exploit blocking and threat intelligence to stop even malware-free and fileless attacks.

“We think CrowdStrike is the best fit for our clients, whose needs vary a great deal depending on their business models and user bases,” commented Mr. Palotay.

The Cyber & Professional Lines Group will offer a discount to insureds on their policy who choose an endpoint detection protection solution.

