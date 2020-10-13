COVID-19 Daily Update 10-13-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 13, 2020, there have been 644,019 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 18,555 total cases and 387 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old male from Cabell County and an 85-year old male from Kanawha County. “We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones during this horrible pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (149), Berkeley (1,268), Boone (269), Braxton (21), Brooke (138), Cabell (1,045), Calhoun (30), Clay (51), Doddridge (55), Fayette (694), Gilmer (54), Grant (176), Greenbrier (143), Hampshire (117), Hancock (177), Hardy (98), Harrison (564), Jackson (331), Jefferson (480), Kanawha (3,162), Lewis (53), Lincoln (199), Logan (694), Marion (330), Marshall (218), Mason (156), McDowell (99), Mercer (478), Mineral (189), Mingo (453), Monongalia (2,169), Monroe (169), Morgan (80), Nicholas (156), Ohio (417), Pendleton (59), Pleasants (21), Pocahontas (61), Preston (171), Putnam (719), Raleigh (616), Randolph (338), Ritchie (20), Roane (75), Summers (64), Taylor (153), Tucker (48), Tyler (22), Upshur (182), Wayne (448), Webster (14), Wetzel (71), Wirt (22), Wood (426), Wyoming (143).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Boone and Upshur counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Doddridge, Fayette, Jackson, Kanawha, Marion, Mingo, Monroe, Putnam, Randolph, Taylor, and Upshur counties:

Barbour County, October 13, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Barbour County Fairgrounds, 113 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV

Berkeley County, October 13, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County, October 13, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone Co. Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County, October 13, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell Co. Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County, October 13, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Fayette County, October 13, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV

Jackson County, October 13, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 S Church Street, Ripley, WV

Kanawha County, October 13, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, (use Reynolds Street entrance), 108 Lee Street, Charleston, WV (flu shots offered)

Marion County, October 13, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

Mingo County, October 12, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mingo Central High School, 1000 King Coal Highway, Delbarton, WV

Monroe County, October 13, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, UTC Collins Campus, 225 Stringtown Road, Union, WV

Putnam County, October 13, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Hurricane, 2365 Main Street, Hurricane, WV

Randolph County, October 13, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

Taylor County, October 13, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV (flu shots offered)

Upshur County, October 13, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV