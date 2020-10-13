New Learning App ‘Bansho’ Serves Kids Bite-Sized Videos That Parents Can Trust Created By Educators Around The World

Multimedia Personalities Cat & Nat Join Bansho As ‘Parent Advisors’ to Continue Building the Most Engaging and Safe App for Kids

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Bansho, the free learning mobile app that serves entertaining, bite-sized video lessons created by educators for kids pre-K to 4th-grade, has officially launched. Now, widely available in the app stores for iPhone and Android , Bansho will provide respite to parents as they continue to navigate safe, age-appropriate social apps for their kids. On-the-go subjects currently include math, reading, world languages, science, social studies, dance, art, music, social-emotional skills, with more to come.



Built in partnership between both parents and vetted educators, Bansho is the perfect app for even the most reluctant learner with its fun, interactive “Swipe & Learn” approach to learning. Bansho progressively understands more about your kid’s interests to build a tailored experience and engages them within a safe, private environment whenever and wherever necessary.

As many parents struggle with today’s chaotic learning environment and unhealthy media habits, Bansho provides a safe and stimulating environment to empower kids to explore content online with minimal parental supervision. Using the app’s analytics, parents and guardians can gain valuable insights on their kids’ learning progress. Parents can feel confident their kids are getting quality learning from leading educators when Bansho is the source of their screen time.

Bansho has also partnered with Cat & Nat, hilarious best friends, and multimedia personalities, who've quickly become the app’s strongest advocates. The self-deprecating and slightly sardonic duo, who confront the trials and tribulations of motherhood head-on, have turned to Bansho to engage their own seven kids throughout this new normal of stay-at-home learning.

"We’re always monitoring what our kids are up to when they’re using mobile devices,” said Cat & Nat. “It’s a breath of fresh air to know an app like Bansho exists to minimize our worries ensuring us that our kids can’t stumble upon content that isn’t age-appropriate. And there is of course the added bonus that all the videos have an educational layer that is fun and tricks them into learning.’’

“We are all familiar with how often a child wants to be on their tablet, and we believe that screen time can be time spent engaged in something thought-provoking and healthy,” said Prannoy Nambiar, Bansho’s Co-Founder and CEO. “That’s why we partnered with both parents and educators to build an app that enables young kids to have fun learning, while also giving parents the tools to monitor progress along the way. At Bansho we use technology to fuel creativity, not halt it.”

"My time in the classroom has shown me that teachers can engage learners in so many different, captivating ways,” said Allison Martinez, one of Bansho’s science educators. “Bansho is the epitome of that. I can create bite-sized videos that explain concepts in a quick, engaging, and fun manner for children. It is the perfect supplement to my classroom lessons and is especially helpful to engage students in remote learning environments."

Bansho is the brainchild of Michael Scissons, a Canadian tech entrepreneur and proud parent, and Prannoy Nambiar, a former educator turned entrepreneur focused on building the future of learning and education. Together, Scissons and Nambiar co-founded Bansho on the shared belief that assembling top educators for the common good through technology will help level the playing field for kids around the world.

Bansho is a free learning app that serves kids from pre-K to 4th-grade short-form mobile videos from educators around the world.

Bansho puts parents in control by allowing them to set their kid’s learning preferences, giving them access to video lessons from educators around the world, and even sharing valuable insights to monitor their kids' progress. Bansho is a companion for all young learners looking for ways to pick up math, reading, language arts, science, social studies, dance, art, music, social-emotional learning, and other concepts on-the-go.

