Fran Carson and Chapel Wealth Management join Money Concepts Capital Corp.

/EIN News/ -- Palm Beach Gardens, Fl, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wealth Management and Financial Planning firm, Money Concepts, is pleased to welcome Fran Carson and Chapel Wealth Management to their independent network of financial professionals.

Money Concepts President & CEO, Denis Walsh, states “we are very excited to continue our strategic growth as a firm with an experienced financial professional like Fran Carson. We believe our culture that includes a committed benevolent interest in our professionals creates an environment for growth.” Regional Director, Joe Massaro, also welcomes Mr. Carson to the Big East region stating” Fran’s strong belief in building relationships is a great fit with Money Concepts”.

Fran Carson has over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry and views his move as vital in his ability to expand his services. “Money Concepts has the platforms and resources to help me truly grow, which means adding more value to those I serve.” Prior to establishing Chapel Wealth Management, Mr. Carson has 20 years’ experience in finance and corporate investment.

About Chapel Wealth Management:

In addition to serving his individual clients, Mr. Carson works closely with first responders and their credit unions. He is a founding member of Finest Federal Credit Union established in 2015. This credit union was created to specifically serve the NYPD. He is passionate about providing this group with the financial resources they deserve.

“I look forward to continuing my relationships within the credit union community and Money Concepts has the vision to support our growth plans”

Mr. Carson resides in Stratford, CT.

About Money Concepts:

Money Concepts International is a privately owned independent broker-dealer based in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Established in 1979, Money Concepts Wealth Management has a network of approximately 700 financial professionals nationwide.

In addition to serving independent financial professionals, Money Concepts provides a full array of wealth management services for community banks, credit unions, and tax professionals. Money Concepts professionals provide holistic planning and offer a full array of non-proprietary products and services including advisory and alternatives investment services.

