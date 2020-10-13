City of Garland Sets Capital Construction Program up for Success with Projectmates®

Projectmates’ Cloud-Based Construction Software Provides a Seamless Platform for City to Manage Current and Future Construction Projects

/EIN News/ -- Richardson, Texas, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Projectmates, the enterprise construction project management software, is pleased to announce that the city of Garland, Texas, has selected Projectmates to streamline and future-proof its capital construction program. Projectmates provides cities, counties, federal, state and government entities the ability to manage their construction programs from concept to closeout.

Running on Microsoft Azure, Projectmates will replace the city’s labor-intensive, legacy systems previously used to manage capital projects. Garland was searching for the right software to manage the complete lifecycle of construction projects—from planning, bidding, and building to maintaining facilities—all in one platform. This, coupled with the City Council’s desire for an immediate start and rapid implementation of voter-approved bond-funded projects, led them to Projectmates.

SOC2 Type II certified and trusted by government agencies for more than 20 years, Projectmates was built for agility, scalability and affordability.

“We help our clients future-proof their construction programs. Searching for spreadsheets and chasing paper down are long-standing construction industry challenges that, quite frankly, became an obstacle during this coronavirus situation,” said Varsha Bhave, founder and CTO of Projectmates and its parent company Systemates, Inc. “Removing manual, paper processes and making the move to the right cloud-based platform provides visibility into project progress and potential bottlenecks. Our software brings all project data into one platform so that stakeholders have immediate access to real-time data, which is critical in the construction industry.”

The Projectmates team implemented the new software for Garland before the coronavirus shutdowns began in March, allowing the team to quickly find, view and manage the city’s project information from remote locations without interruption.

Projectmates keeps a pulse on the construction industry and is constantly enhancing its construction program management software to ensure clients’ projects continue to come in on time and at or under budget.

About Projectmates by Systemates, Inc.

Projectmates is a construction program management software platform that is configurable, intuitive, and easy-to-use. With features such as construction workflow, capital planning and cost tracking, Projectmates solves many of the construction industry’s pressing problems. Richardson, TX-based Systemates, Inc. is the company behind Projectmates; and, its commitment to continuous improvement has made Projectmates one of the most valued products in the AECO market today. Projectmates' collaborative platform dramatically improves project execution, cuts costs and delays, increases accountability and reduces risks.

