New Comprehensive CBD Alternative from Life Extension®, Introducing Endocannabinoid Support, without THC or Hemp

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the increasing popularity of CBD, there’s lots of “buzz” around endocannabinoids these days -- but what are they? Your endocannabinoid system, or ECS, is a complex cell-signaling system in your body which influences everything from your stress level to your mood, to how intensely you experience pain -- even how well you sleep, and whether you struggle to maintain weight.

To help boost healthy and balanced endocannabinoid system activity, Life Extension® has created a formula called Endocannabinoid System Booster that uses a specialized fatty acid, a standardized red clover extract and a cannabinoid mimetic blend of rosemary, clove and black pepper extracts to boost healthy ECS activity—and this novel formula does not contain CBD, hemp or THC ingredients.

“The relationship between these endocannabinoids and their specialized cellular receptors is shape-specific—like puzzle pieces,” said Dr. Michael Smith, Life Extension’s Director of Education. “If your body doesn’t have enough of a particular endocannabinoid, your ECS simply won’t do its job as well—and what’s worse, ECS activity is believed to decline with age.”

According to Dr. Smith, it is not necessary to turn to CBD products to support your endocannabinoid system. “We can use nutrition to help maintain healthy endocannabinoid system function,” Dr. Smith explained. “Certain nutrients help boost the activity of endogenous cannabinoids: signaling molecules that your body makes naturally. We’ve also harnessed cannabimimetics—nutrients that that interact with the endocannabinoid system—to encourage healthy activity of endocannabinoid compounds, endocannabinoid receptors and the enzymes that control your endocannabinoid system.”

According to Smith, this supplement deploys a bioactive fatty acid that shares a similar structure to one of the body’s natural cannabinoids (anandamide). The formula also protects existing cannabinoid molecules from breaking down while simultaneously activating the body’s CB2 endocannabinoid receptors.

“By targeting endocannabinoid receptors, inhibiting the enzymes that break down endocannabinoid compounds and encouraging youthful circulating levels of endocannabinoids, we’ve found a great way to support your endocannabinoid system,” Dr. Smith added. “And we’ve done it without utilizing CBD, hemp or THC.”

