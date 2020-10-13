NatureSweet® Announces PMA Fresh Summit Virtual Booth Offerings

The No. 1 grower of best-tasting tomatoes will be exhibiting virtually at PMA Fresh Summit with new product offerings

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, TX, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NatureSweet® (NatureSweet.com) is the single source solution for greenhouse grown vegetables driven by the leading and best tasting brand in tomatoes.NatureSweet® will showcase its expansive portfolio that includes branded cucumbers, peppers and large tomatoes alongside its delicious snacking tomatoes at this year’s virtual PMA Fresh Summit held from October 13-15, 2020.

Driven by its mission to transform the lives of Agricultural workers in North America, NatureSweet® continues to make people its top priority. In light of the current events, NatureSweet® Associates have been busy leading the industry with their expertise – tomatoes! Donating over 1.3 million pounds of produce to food banks across the US and communities in Mexico, sending family safety kits home with our Associates (PPE materials, cleaning supplies, and family board games), and donating community safety kits where they operate.

Noted television food & lifestyle expert Chadwick Boyd will join the NatureSweet® team at PMA Fresh Summit for an exciting recipe series. Each day Boyd will be creating and teaching attendees how to cook recipes that bring out the full flavor of NatureSweet’s line of fresh, best-tasting greenhouse-grown tomatoes.

When visiting the NatureSweet® virtual booth at PMA Fresh Summit you’ll be introduced to the newest addition to the NatureSweet® product line up- D’VINES®, a cherry-on-the-vine offering with a fresh, homegrown flavor and versatile packaging. Perfect for a premium cooking experience, D’VINES® are a must try this fall.

NatureSweet® will also be giving a sneak peek into its new seasonal 10oz medley line-up launching in 2021.

In addition to new product launches, NatureSweet® also has a full line up of promotions for the remainder of the year. Currently running in-store and online is the NatureSweet® Breast Cancer Awareness promotion. NatureSweet® will be donating $50,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and giving away spa kits to social media followers throughout the month of October. NatureSweet® will also be partnering with Warner Bros starting in November for the release of the new Wonder Woman 1984 movie releasing on December 25, 2020. For more information about current NatureSweet® promotions, visit naturesweet.com/promotions.

“We’re excited to exhibit in a new virtual format at PMA Fresh Summit,” said NatureSweet® VP of Marketing Lori Castillo, “I look forward to connecting with our fellow industry partners and sharing the latest news at NatureSweet.”

Stop by the NatureSweet® virtual booth at PMA Fresh Summit to see NatureSweet’s expansive product line up, upcoming promotions, hear more about its amazing full time Associates and enter to win a NatureSweet® giveaway of a Weber® Q 1200 Gas Grill and Grill Kit.

About NatureSweet® Tomatoes

NatureSweet® is the single source solution for greenhouse grown vegetables driven by the leading and best tasting brand in tomatoes. Always vine-nurtured and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, only NatureSweet® produce guarantees great taste all year round. NatureSweet® produce is carefully grown, harvested, and packaged by more than 8,000 full-time Associates, and are sold at major grocers, mass retailers, club stores and food service operators in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Known for amazing Associates, award-winning quality, and innovative packaging, NatureSweet® is also committed to having a positive social, environmental and economic impact on the communities in which they operate.

