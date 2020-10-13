Foundation Hosts Virtual Roundtable For Employers on Virtual Internships

"How to Up Your vShips Game” is Part Two in Three-Part Series

/EIN News/ -- Kansas City, MO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. internship openings were 49 percent lower than the year prior, as of May 11, according to the career site Glassdoor, a much higher decline than for U.S. job openings, which fell 27 percent. Yet internships are crucial for building our workforce and connecting individuals with opportunities to succeed. In a time of unemployment, canceled internships, and economic uncertainty, the responsibility to innovate for the future of work is more important than ever.

The DeBruce Foundation has launched vShips - an initiative for employers and job seekers to learn together how to make virtual internships work. As part of this initiative, the foundation is hosting a three part virtual roundtable series. The second in the series, “How to Up Your vShips Game,” will explore ways to maximize your virtual internship program. This panel will feature leaders from a diverse range of business sectors, sharing insights from their own virtual internship programs.

WHO :

Tyler Nottberg, Chairman & CEO, U.S. Engineering Company Holdings

Jazmin M. Burrell, Creative Strategist, Snap Inc.

Shannon Gerli, HR Supervisor, Osborn Barr Paramore

Edward Frumkin, Virtual Intern, 4th Row Films

Moderator: Dr. Leigh Anne Taylor Knight, ED and COO, The DeBruce Foundation

WHAT :

A virtual roundtable of business leaders across the nation, sharing how to maximize your virtual internship program.

WHEN :

1:00 p.m. CT, Thursday, October 15, 2020

WHERE :

RSVP here

About The DeBruce Foundation

The DeBruce Foundation is a national foundation whose mission is to expand pathways to economic growth and opportunity. The Foundation is geared toward helping individuals unlock their potential and find career pathways. By developing solutions such as the Agile Work Profiler, we change how people pursue careers. By partnering strategically, we increase experiences and exposure to widen career opportunities. We develop young people by engaging them in decision-making through initiatives such as DeBruce Career Corps. Learn more at www.DeBruce.org.

