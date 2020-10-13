Ondot Announces Partnership with CU Solutions Group

Credit union service organization to make Ondot’s digital credit and debit card management platform available to its credit union clients

/EIN News/ -- San Jose, California, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondot Systems, the digital card services platform for credit and debit issuers, announces CU Solutions Group (Livonia, Mich.) is now a Card App reseller partner and will offer the company’s digital card management platform to the credit unions it serves.

CU Solutions Group is a credit union service organization offering technology, marketing, HR performance and strategic advisory products and services to more than 3,400 credit unions nationwide.

“We are excited to be able to offer our credit unions a way to level the playing field with the digital-first card experiences being offered by tech giants like Apple, Google and Samsung,” said Dave Adams, president/CEO at CU Solutions Group. “Consumers have long said they want to bank with digitally-savvy credit unions, and this helps ensure those desires are met.”

“Both organizations are coming together to provide credit unions across the United States with a deeper knowledge on the value an-end-to end, card-centric solution brings to their members and how credit unions can work with their digital banking providers to get Ondot’s Card App solution live in as little as 8-12 weeks’ time,” said Robin Gusse, senior director, Alliances and Partnerships at Ondot.

Card App is a digital card management platform enabling financial institutions to offer consumers a solution to help manage, track, control and monitor debit/credit card usage and spending from a mobile app, while providing significant operational benefits to financial institutions.

About CU Solutions Group

CU Solutions Group is a credit union service organization offering leading-edge products and services nationwide in the areas of technology, marketing, HR performance and strategic advisory. The company is majority-owned by the Michigan Credit Union League and has more than 100 investors comprised of leagues, credit unions and credit union system organizations including CUNA Mutual Group and CO-OP Financial Services. More about the company can be found at www.cusolutionsgroup.com .



About Ondot

Founded in 2011, Ondot provides more than 4,500 banks and credit unions with a digital card services platform to drive cardholder engagement. From community issuers to top global banks, Ondot enables financial institutions to offer in-the-moment convenience, control, and transparency for credit and debit cards, leading to higher usage, lower cost, and reduced fraud. To learn more about Ondot Systems, visit www.ondotsystems.com.

#

Chuck Meyers Ondot systems 800 669 6265, ext. 151 charles.meyers@ondotsystems.com