Gordian Federal Cloud Selected for FedRAMP Connect Program

Greenville, SC, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, the leading provider of facility and construction cost data, cloud-based software and expertise, announced today that it has been prioritized to work with the Joint Authorization Board (JAB) under the FedRAMP Connect program, marking a major milestone towards achieving full FedRAMP certification for Gordian Federal Cloud.

Products are prioritized to work with the JAB based on Federal agency adoption and demand, and Gordian has documented more than 3,000 users of Gordian’s RSMeans data and technology products in more than 50 Federal agencies. The FedRAMP Program Management Office, run by General Services Administration, recognized Gordian Federal Cloud as critical to the management of Federal real property assets. Gordian Federal Cloud enables agencies to take advantage of a secure cloud platform for easy scaling and organizational insight.

“FedRAMP certification is part of Gordian’s commitment to its customers in the Federal government who require a highly-regulated, secure environment for cloud-based software,” said William Pollak, President at Gordian. “Our prioritization to work with the JAB is a critical step forward as we seek to solve the significant challenges Federal agencies face building and managing our nation’s facilities and infrastructure.”

Gordian Federal Cloud, is an enterprise Software as a Service (SaaS) solution powered by RSMeans data. Gordian Federal Cloud is a comprehensive suite of modules designed to securely provide Federal users with the tools and cost data to develop and manage construction and facilities budgets, reporting, estimates, contracts and pricing proposals. Federal decision-makers are empowered with up-to-date information that will deliver accurate budgets and competitive bids, minimize the risk of cost overruns, reduce variability and gain control over costs.

RSMeans Data Online, already in use by many Federal agencies, is the first module to undergo FedRAMP authorization. Gordian’s RSMeans data and technology provides accurate cost data to quantify, budget, manage and report on investments in this vast infrastructure. Once certified, Gordian Federal Cloud’s RSMeans Data Online will be the first and only construction cost estimating platform approved by the FedRAMP Program Management Office for Federal use.

About Gordian

Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leader in facility and construction cost data, software and services for all phases of the building lifecycle. Gordian helps solve the significant challenges Federal agencies face building and managing our nation’s facilities and infrastructure with a suite of Federal solutions. A pioneer of Job Order Contracting, Gordian’s solutions also include proprietary RSMeans data and Sightlines Facility Intelligence Solutions. From planning to design, procurement, construction and operations, Gordian’s solutions help clients maximize efficiency, optimize cost savings and increase building quality.

About FedRAMP

FedRAMP is a United States government-wide program, providing a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud-based products and services. FedRAMP created and manages a core set of processes to ensure effective, repeatable cloud security for the government.

