More Than Half of Americans Say Their Mental Health is Suffering Because of the Presidential Election, Survey Finds

Younger Adults Are Significantly More Impacted; Nearly 8 in 10 Americans are ‘Worried’ About the Country’s Future

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Political tensions in the U.S. are taking a toll on the wellbeing of Americans, especially younger adults, with 52 percent of the adult population reporting that their mental health has suffered due to the 2020 presidential election, according to results from a national CARAVAN® survey conducted on behalf of The Maple Counseling Center, a nonprofit mental health organization.

Stress and anxiety are the top factors among adults who say their mental health has suffered, with 31 percent of survey respondents experiencing more of these symptoms due to the election, followed by those who are feeling more worried (29 percent), and those who are undergoing more hopelessness (16 percent). Feeling angrier at other people’s political opinions, and not being able to sleep at night, rounded out the list of how Americans’ mental health has been impacted as a result of the upcoming election.

“The country already has been dealing with unprecedented levels of stress, anxiety and fear due to the pandemic, demonstrations, unemployment, among many other domestic issues,” said Marianne Callahan, Ph.D., clinical and program director at The Maple Counseling Center. “But now, we’re facing yet another level of unease due to the political environment, further impacting the mental health of Americans.”

Mental Health Along Generational and Income Gaps

Younger adults are being impacted significantly more than their older counterparts when it comes to mental wellness and the election. Survey findings reveal that 64 percent of Generation Zers, 57 percent of Millennials and 53 percent of Generation Xers say their mental health has suffered, compared to 43 percent of Baby Boomers. Additionally, twice as many Gen Zers and Millennials are feeling more hopeless, compared to Gen Xers and Baby Boomers, 25 percent vs. 12 and 11 percent, respectively.

Surprisingly, those financially well off seem to be taking it harder than those earning less money. The survey found that 62 percent of Americans making $100K or more a year say their mental health has suffered, compared to 50 percent of those earnings $50K or less. When asked if they are worried about the future of the country, 49 percent of that same higher income group say they are “very worried,” compared to 39 percent of those earning less. Overall, 79 percent of Americans are “worried” about the country’s future.

“It’s clear that younger Americans are experiencing higher levels of stress and anxiety, which may be attributed to their dealing with many of these matters for the first time, compared to older adults who have lived through previous quandaries, whether it is health, financial or politically related,” added Dr. Callahan. “What’s important is that Americans need to be mindful of their mental health, and to find relief, whether through professional counseling or support groups. Otherwise, these symptoms will only get worse and could lead to more serious health problems.”

Contrary to popular belief, 75 percent of Americans say the election has not interfered with their personal or professional relationships. Of those survey respondents who say the election has caused a rift in these connections, relations with family have been impacted the most, closely followed by splits with friends, while disruptions among spouses/partners and colleagues have been the least affected.

About the Survey

The online omnibus survey was conducted September 28-30, 2020 by Engine Insights among a statistically viable population of adults 18 years of age and older, weighted by age, gender, geographic region, race and education. Generations defined as: Generation Z (ages 18-23), Millennials (ages 24-39), Generation X (ages 40-55) and Baby Boomers (ages 56-74).

About the Maple Counseling Center

Founded in 1972, The Maple Counseling Center is a nonprofit community mental health organization. The Center’s mission is to provide low-cost comprehensive mental health services to adults, children, couples and families, and training for interns and counselors working toward licensure in the mental health field. The Center also collaborates with other community organizations to provide mental health services in underserved areas of Los Angeles County. Open six days a week, TMCC counselors treat a range of issues, including anxiety, depression, family and relationship conflicts, and grief and loss. For more information, visit www.tmcc.org , or follow on Twitter @Maple Counseling and like on Facebook at The Maple Counseling Center .

