VMRay Signs European Distribution Agreement With Ingram Micro

New Partnership Marks First European-Wide Distribution Agreement for Fast Growing Provider of Malware Analysis and Detection Solutions

/EIN News/ -- BOCHUM, Germany, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMRay , a provider of automated malware analysis and detection solutions, today announced that it has signed a strategic partnership with Ingram Micro, the world’s largest distributor and provider of technology services and solutions. The new distribution agreement expands VMRay’s reach across the European continent and provides Ingram Micro channel partners with access to VMRay’s portfolio of innovative malware analysis solutions. VMRay will be showcasing its suite of solutions at the upcoming Ingram Micro ONE Partner Conference, an all-virtual event being held on November 4-5th, 2020.



“While other sectors of the IT industry have slowed in the European market due to the uncertainty of the current pandemic, demand for innovative cybersecurity solutions remains robust and represents an opportunity for growth for our partners,” said Dr. Ali Baghdadi, SVP & Chief Executive, Ingram Micro Cyber Security EMEA. “We chose to partner with VMRay following rigorous testing in our two European cybersecurity Centers of Excellence because their technology is both novel, highly effective, and has proven itself to drive immediate value to a broad array of technology resellers.”

In today’s dynamic threat environment, signature-based security solutions are unable to detect threats which have never been seen before. VMRay represents a radical departure from traditional malware sandbox analysis methods. Combining hypervisor-based dynamic analysis with static and real-time reputation engines, security teams can quickly detect threats and extract indicators of compromise (IOCs), while remaining invisible to malware.

“Ingram Micro is not only the largest global distributor with deep channel and sales expertise, with their focus on Cyber Security Solutions and their cybersecurity Centers of Excellence in Utrecht and Belgrade they lay the perfect foundation for our software distribution,” said Ilijana Vavan, Chief Sales Officer for VMRay. “While we have signed a number of reseller agreements over the past year, this agreement with Ingram Micro will provide us instant access the entirety of the European continent as well as a rich ecosystem of established partners who are focused on the cybersecurity market.”

VMRay’s global channel partners currently include VARs and Distribution across EMEA, APAC, and the Americas that have expertise in both the Public as well as the Private Sector. VMRay partners gain access to the VMRay Platform and its suite of interconnected malware analysis and threat detection solutions. More information about joining the VMRay Global Channel Partner program can be found at https://www.vmray.com/partners/malware-detection-partners/

About VMRay

VMRay is focused on a single mission: to help enterprises protect themselves against the growing global malware threat. The company’s automated malware analysis and detection solutions help enterprises around the world minimize business risk, protect their valuable data and safeguard their brand. VMRay’s founders, Dr. Carsten Willems and Dr. Ralf Hund, were early pioneers in malware sandboxing, developing breakthrough technologies that continue to lead the industry. They founded VMRay to transform their research into practical solutions for making the online world a safer place. Learn more at www.vmray.com.

Press Contact

Robert Nachbar

Kismet Communications

206-427-0389

rob@kismetcommunications.net