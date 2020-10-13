BrainsWay Debuts “#TheRealOCD” Campaign and Video on Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

In conjunction with OCD Awareness Week, BrainsWay partners with mental health influencers and patients to increase education around misrepresentation of the disorder

/EIN News/ -- CRESSKILL, N.J., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd . (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in the advanced noninvasive treatment of brain disorders, today announced its #TheRealOCD campaign in conjunction with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Awareness Week, which takes place October 11 – 17, 2020.



The campaign features an original video starring mental health influencers Kait Miller ( @kaitgmiller) and Rachel Novak ( @rachel.novak ) who discuss the common misuse of the phrase “OCD” in popular culture. The video also features real stories of patients actually suffering from OCD, and reveals insights on the true nature of living with this traditionally difficult-to-treat disorder.

“Many of us have overheard someone casually say, ‘I have OCD,’ knowing full well that they are referring to a strong preference they have about something, instead of a real mental health condition,” said Christopher von Jako, Ph.D., President and CEO of BrainsWay. “Many OCD patients have sobering stories about how the symptoms have adversely affected their lives, and hearing their illness used flippantly as an adjective can be jarring. We hope this video facilitates increased education around what real OCD looks like, and conveys that it can be successfully treated.”

Patients appearing in the video were successfully treated with BrainsWay Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) for OCD, and were eager to join the campaign to remind the m ore than 2 million adults in the United States diagnosed with the mental health condition that they are not alone. Deep TMS utilizes magnetic fields to safely and effectively stimulate neural activity within brain structures found to be associated with OCD. It is the only noninvasive medical device with clinically proven outcomes to be FDA-cleared to treat OCD, and patients undergoing Deep TMS can return to normal activities, such as driving, immediately following treatment.

To view the full video, click here . The clip can also be found on the Company’s social media channels, Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn . Social media followers can help promote the video by sharing it with the #TheRealOCD.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a commercial stage medical device company focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neurostimulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) platform technology. The Company received marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its products for a variety of patient populations, including in 2013 for patients with major depressive disorder (MDD), in 2018 for patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and in 2020 for patients with smoking addiction. BrainsWay is currently conducting clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders. To learn more, please visit www.brainsway.com

