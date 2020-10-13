Over 1600 People to Attend Progress’ Premier Developer Conference, DevReach

/EIN News/ -- Five-day virtual event to include a series of hands-on coding, live-learning and social activities to connect and inspire the international developer community

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced that it is expecting more than 1,600 software professionals to attend DevReach®, its premier developer conference. In addition, Progress announced a series of social virtual activities during DevReach to help developers interact and connect with each other. The event will be streamed live on popular video streaming service Twitch from Oct. 19-23. Registration is free and still open.

“We’re excited to see such a strong interest in DevReach 2.0(20),” said Sara Faatz, Director, Developer Relations, Progress. “Those who have been part of any of the past 11 editions know that, at its core, it has always been about the developer community. While we won’t be able to meet in person this year, we’ve leveraged the power of technology in the best possible way to create an atmosphere of togetherness. Attendees will participate in live pair coding and in exclusive virtual social events with lots of interaction and fun games. We look forward to welcoming our attendees at DevReach 2.0(20).”

Some of the interactive virtual activities at DevReach 2.0(20) include:

Live coding—Prominent tech industry experts and influencers will build apps with a chosen framework: Blazor, React, Xamarin & MAUI or Angular. Each of them will add their favorite feature while discussing the latest app development trends with the event hosts, Progress developer advocates Ed Charbeneau, TJ VanToll, Sam Basu and Alyssa Nicoll. Attendees will be able to comment and ask questions in real time on Twitch and will have access to the app’s source code when it’s ready.





Community spotlight—DevReach 2.0(20) will celebrate the developer community by publicly recognizing everyday heroes who help others become better. Nominations are now being accepted on the DevReach Twitter page or at DevReach@progress.com. Nominees will be recognized on Oct. 23 during the closing virtual party of the conference.





Immersion: DevReach—Registered attendees will have access to two exclusive after-hours Virtual Reality (VR) social events. The events will be hosted in a virtual world, replicating the social gathering space on the top floor of the Progress office in Sofia, Bulgaria. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the creators and other attendees, play games and win prizes. Attendees will need their own AR/VR headset and the ability to sideload an app package prior to the event.





